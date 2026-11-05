Villa Vie Odyssey Residents Face Uncertainty After Ship Leaves Cambodia

Villa Vie Residences suspends operations due to fuel costs. Brisbane resident Rina Cavazza and others scramble for belongings as the ship departs for Singapore.

The Villa Vie Odyssey residential cruise ship departed from Sihanoukville, Cambodia, on November 3, leaving behind residents who had called the vessel their home for extended periods. The operator, Villa Vie Residences, abruptly suspended operations citing unsustainable soaring fuel costs, triggering a chaotic scramble for passengers to retrieve personal effects. Brisbane resident Rina Cavazza watched the vessel sail away, describing the scene as a painful end to a lifestyle she had maintained for two years.

Financial Collapse Triggers Evacuation

Villa Vie Residences announced the suspension of operations in Cambodia after months of mounting financial difficulties. The company blamed rising fuel expenses for making its business model unviable, forcing an immediate halt to the voyage that promised up to three-and-a-half years of travel across 147 countries. Officials stated that the vessel arrived in Sihanoukville on October 23 with 203 passengers and 156 crew members, well below its capacity of 650.

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Residents were given only hours to pack their lives and leave the ship once the shutdown was confirmed on October 27. This sudden deadline left many without adequate time to arrange accommodation or secure transportation. The abrupt nature of the decision meant that individuals could not rely on standard cruise protocols for disembarkation and storage.

Rina Cavazza Retrieves Belongings

Rina Cavazza, a mother of five grown-up children, had spent approximately 25 months living aboard the Villa Vie Odyssey before the crisis unfolded. She was traveling on an extended land trip in Chiang Mai, Thailand, when she received notification of the shutdown. Upon hearing the news, she cut her trip short and began a grueling 17-hour journey back to Cambodia to access her cabin.

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Cavazza managed to retrieve five large suitcases weighing between 120 and 130 kilograms during the hurried departure from her cabin. Despite these efforts, she still has significant belongings remaining on board the vessel. Her experience reflects the broader struggle faced by residents who must balance urgent logistical challenges with the emotional loss of their floating community.

Lender Takes Control Of Vessel

Norwegian investment firm Ness, Risan & Partners AS (NRP), assumed control of the Odyssey following the operator's financial collapse. The vessel departed for Singapore under NRP's supervision, carrying only a skeleton crew and some residents' possessions. This transfer of authority has created uncertainty regarding whether passengers will be permitted back onto the ship in Singapore to pack remaining items.

The silence from Villa Vie Residences contrasted sharply with the active support provided by Cambodian authorities. Tourism Minister organized a farewell dinner for displaced residents, while local hotels and officials assisted with transport arrangements. The Riva Hotel also hosted a rooftop gathering with cocktails and canapes for those remaining in Cambodia, offering a temporary refuge during the transition.

Community Bonds And Future Outlook

The dissolution of the Villa Vie Odyssey represents more than a logistical failure; it marks the end of a unique social ecosystem. Residents described deep connections with crew members who rotated every six to nine months, noting that staff knew everyone by name regardless of their role. The community engaged in volunteer projects such as planting trees, cleaning mangroves, and supporting animal shelters in various ports.

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Monthly clothes swaps allowed residents to donate unwanted items to crew families, fostering mutual care beyond the passenger experience. With no meaningful contact from the original operator, former residents are now relying on fellow travelers and local networks to manage their affairs. The situation leaves many questioning how they will recover essential medications and personal effects stored in their cabins.