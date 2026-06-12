Mexico's World Cup opener against South Africa was marred by street clashes, Molotov attacks and multiple red cards, but the hosts secured a 2‑0 victory, their first opening‑match win in tournament history.

The opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico turned into a scene of disorder both inside the stadium and on the streets of Mexico City.

As the national team faced South Africa, a wave of violence erupted that was linked to a loosely organised group of roughly two‑hundred people wearing hooded clothing. Witnesses reported that Molotov cocktails - glass bottles filled with a flammable liquid and fitted with a cloth wick - were hurled at police officers attempting to maintain order{{}{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {{ {}}{{}}}}},"The Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) attributed the chaos to this crowd, while the newspaper Express highlighted the use of the incendiary devices.

The national daily El Universal described the incident as the climax of a march orchestrated by several activist collectives, which devolved into a confrontation with the capital's police force. Tensions have been heightened by the influx of visitors for the World Cup, prompting some residents to argue that municipal authorities have prioritised the tournament over pressing social problems.

In the days leading up to the game, a militant faction of Mexico's teachers' union staged additional protests, adding to the volatile atmosphere. Security forces responded with a heavy presence around the 82,000‑seat stadium, a precaution that proved insufficient to deter the demonstrators. A separate disturbance erupted at a fan zone in the city, but police were able to defuse the situation without further escalation. During the unrest a 28‑year‑old woman was detained but subsequently released.

By the end of the day the authorities claimed they had restored order, yet the episode left an indelible mark on the opening weekend of the tournament. On the pitch, Mexico delivered a decisive 2‑0 victory over South Africa, a result that helped erase the disappointment of previous opening‑match failures. Goals from Julian Quinones and Raúl Jiménez, who plays for Fulham, secured the win, while the hosts benefitted from a reduced opposition as South Africa saw two red cards.

In the second half, Thabang Matuludi struck a shot that was comfortably saved by Mexican goalkeeper Raúl Rangel. Later, substitute Themba Zwane was sent off after a VAR review determined he had struck Alvarado in the face. The match's final controversy came in stoppage time when Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio showed a second red card, this time to Mexican defender César Montes for a reckless challenge on Khuliso Mudau.

Despite the disciplinary incidents, the triumph marked Mexico's first opening‑match win after seven previous attempts, offering a hopeful start for the co‑hosts amid the surrounding turmoil





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Mexico World Cup Stadium Violence Molotov Cocktails Opening Match Victory Red Cards

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