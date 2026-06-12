Violent Clashes Break Out Near Mexico City's World Cup Stadium

Protests against the Mexican government turned violent near the World Cup stadium in Mexico City, with rioters clashing with police and setting fire to objects. The protests were sparked by multiple groups demonstrating against the government's focus on the World Cup rather than pressing social issues. The situation was brought under control by police personnel, but not before protesters had knocked down gates and hurled traffic cones at riot police. The number of missing people in Mexico was highlighted by volunteers handing out leaflets, with over 133,000 people still missing. The riots were unconnected to any group or political movement, or ticketless fans, according to the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico.

Violent clashes have broken out near Mexico City 's World Cup stadium, with rioters hurling objects at police and setting fire to bollards. Volatile scenes have broken out during Mexico City 's first World Cup game on Thursday, as protests snowballed into violent riots.

Riot police clashed with protesters outside of the Banorte Stadium as fans watched Mexico play South Africa inside. Multiple groups had taken to the streets outside of the stadium to demonstrate against the Mexican government, which they say is more focused on the World Cup than pressing social issues. Demonstrators clashed with riot police near Banorte Stadium during the World Cup opener, in Mexico City, Mexico on June 11, 2026.

One group protested the rising numbers of missing people in Mexico, connected to drug cartels in Mexico. Another group, related to the Coordinadora Nacional de Trabajadores de laEducación - a teacher's union - pushed for pay increases for teachers in Mexico. Protests soon turned into riots, said the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City in a statement.

Following the events that occurred in the vicinity of the Estadio Ciudad De Mexico, in which nearly 200 hooded individuals who broke away from the two groups of around 800 protesters the situation was brought under control by personnel from the police, the police said in a post to X. Demonstrators marched toward Banorte Stadium to protest against the World Cup, while some clashed with riot police outside the stadium where the World Cup opener was taking place. Protesters knocked down gates, hurled traffic cones at riot police in the streets and set fire to objects.

The Guardian reported that bricks and petrol bombs were among the items thrown at riot police. Before scenes turned violent, volunteers were handing out leaflets with information on missing people statistics. We are searching for over 133,000 missing people. People we love, miss and wait for every single day.

This number is more than one and a half times the capacity of Banorte Stadium, the leaflets read. It is unconfirmed if the riots were connected to any group or political movement, or ticketless fans. Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of Mexico Omar Harfuch said he was instructed by the president of Mexico to act on Thursday. Multiple groups had been protesting outside of the stadium prior to the outbreaks.

Our recognition and gratitude to the women and men police officers of Mexico City, who acted with composure, discipline, firmness, and bravery during a highly demanding day, he wrote in a social media post. Their presence and professionalism were key to preserving order, protecting the citizenry, and allowing thousands of families and visitors to enjoy themselves safely. By instructions from President Claudia Sheinbaum, we worked in coordination with the Government of Mexico City.

Many thanks to the Head of Government and to her entire work team, he added





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