Violent Protest in Southampton Over Henry Nowak's Murder Injures Eleven Police Officers and Community Members

A protest over the murder of teenager Henry Nowak in Southampton turned violent, resulting in injuries to eleven officers and a police dog, widespread property damage, and heightened community fear. Police condemn the rioters' intent to spark division, while residents describe terrifying scenes and the victim's father appeals for unity.

A protest in Southampton over the murder of 18-year-old Henry Nowak escalated into violent confrontations, leaving eleven police officers and a police dog injured. The demonstration, which began outside the central police station, turned destructive as hundreds of participants marched through the city to the Portswood neighborhood where Nowak was killed and where his alleged killer, Vickrum Digwa, resided.

Rioters launched bricks, wheelie bins, bottles, and beer cans at police lines, attempting to reach Digwa's family home. Hampshire Police Chief Alexis Boon condemned the actions, stating that some individuals arrived with the intent to incite fear and division. He emphasized that the violence diverted essential police resources from community needs and promised to bring those responsible to justice, noting two arrests have been made. Local residents described the evening as terrifying, with property damage and personalSafety threatened.

Sophie Martin, a neighbor of the Digwa family, reported her family's vehicles were smashed and expressed fear for her young children, noting pervasive glass and financial loss. She and others considered temporarily relocating due to ongoing anxiety. Protesters chanted slogans such as "Racist police, off our streets" and "Shame on you," carrying union flags and homemade signs reading "Henry's blood is on your hands" and "Prison 4 police on scene.

" The protest was sparked by the fatal stabbing of Nowak, a University of Southampton student, who was stabbed five times by Digwa, 23. Digwa alleged the teenager had racially abused and assaulted him, leading to Nowak's arrest and handcuffing by police before his death. Nowak's father, Mark Nowak, criticized the "inhumane and degrading" police treatment of his son but urged that his death not be exploited to fuel division, hatred, or tension.

Instead, he called for the tragedy to promote safer streets for all. The incident has intensified community tensions and debate over policing and racial justice in Southampton





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