Violent Protests in Belfast, Northern Ireland, After Knife Attack

The news text reports on the second night of unrest in Belfast, Northern Ireland, following a knife attack. It describes the tactics used by protesters, such as blocking a road, burning a truck, throwing bricks and petrol bombs, and attempting to set fire to a derelict property near a petrol station. It also mentions the injuries suffered by police officers and the arrests made.

The news text discusses a series of violent protests in Belfast , Northern Ireland , following a knife attack . It mentions that former UK Secretary of State for Northern Ireland , Hilary Benn, has accused people online of inciting disorder in the city.

The text also describes the tactics used by the protesters, such as blocking a road, burning a truck, throwing bricks and petrol bombs, and attempting to set fire to a derelict property near a petrol station. Additionally, it mentions the injuries suffered by police officers and the arrests made





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Belfast Northern Ireland Protests Knife Attack Blocking A Road Burning A Truck Throwing Bricks And Petrol Bombs Attempting To Set Fire To A Derelict Property Injuries To Police Officers Arrests Made Incitement Of Disorder Tearing Up A Garden Fence Using Tyres Furniture And Wheelie Bins To Start A Large Fire Driving A White Van Into The Flames Using A Garden Fence As A Barricade And Shield Using Wheelie Bins To Start A Large Fire Using Furniture To Start A Large Fire Using Tyres To Start A Large Fire Using Sledgehammers To Create Projectiles Using Face Coverings Using Black Clothing Using A Derelict Property Near A Petrol Statio Using A Petrol Station Near A Derelict Propert Using A Hotel That Was Believed To Host Migran Using A Hotel Near A Derelict Property Using A Hotel Near A Petrol Station Using A Petrol Station Near A Derelict Propert Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel That Was B Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Der Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet Using A Petrol Station Near A Hotel Near A Pet

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