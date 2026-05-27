Violent Unprovoked Attacks in Regional Town North of Brisbane

A 36-year-old man is accused of deliberately reversing his vehicle into another car, assaulting an elderly pedestrian, and assaulting a third man before being restrained by members of the public and arrested by police.

An elderly man has allegedly been murdered in one of a string of violent unprovoked attacks in a regional town north of Brisbane. A 36-year-old man is accused of deliberately reversing his vehicle into another car on the main street of Childers , a rural town near Bundaberg , about 2.30pm on Wednesday.

When a 65-year-old man emerged from the second vehicle to check for damage, the younger man allegedly reversed his car into him, then exited his car and assaulted the man before driving away. Minutes later, the man pulled his car over and launched a second unprovoked attack on an elderly pedestrian, punching the 78-year-old man in the head before hitting him with a metal pole.

The 36-year-old man then allegedly drove to another location and assaulted a third man, aged 66, before being restrained by members of the public, and arrested by police a short time later. The 36-year-old has been charged with one count of murder, attempted murder, acts intended to maim/disfigure/disable, the dangerous operation of a vehicle and evasion





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Murder Unprovoked Attacks Regional Town North Of Brisbane Childers Bundaberg Main Street Elderly Man 65-Year-Old Man 78-Year-Old Man 66-Year-Old Man Dangerous Operation Of A Vehicle Evasion

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