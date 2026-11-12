Two-Ingredient Button Noodles Go Viral as Bounciest Sauce Delivery System

Two-ingredient button noodles made from root vegetables and starch have become a viral recipe hit, offering a budget-friendly, bouncy dish that holds chilli-garlic sauce perfectly.

Two-ingredient button noodles have become the latest viral recipe hit, offering a budget-friendly dish that delivers more than the sum of its parts. They are the bounciest sauce delivery system we have come across yet, satisfyingly squidgy and great to look at.

The recipe continues the potato noodle trend, in which cooked potato is mixed with potato starch and a bottleneck is used to create a mushroom shape. The latest iteration swaps potato for various root vegetables and uses a thumbprint for more colourful results. Variations have appeared using beetroot, carrot, sweet potato and pumpkin. The dish has been called everything from button noodles to Korean-style gnocchi.

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The premise is simple. Steam carrot, beetroot, sweet potato or pumpkin until fall-apart soft. Mash smooth and mix with starch, such as glutinous rice flour, potato starch or tapioca flour, to make a soft and easy-to-handle dough. Roll it into little balls, press with your thumb to create a button shape, then boil until they bob to the surface of your bubbling pot.

A New Riff on Old Classics: From Taro Balls to Gnocchi

Drain and serve drenched in chilli-garlic sauce of your choice. Popular versions have been shared by creators including Catherine Zhang, a cookbook author, sweet expert and creator of viral food content. I was a bit of a sceptic going in, Zhang says. A noodle made from mashed potato and potato starch sounds like it should be gluey, but the first batch came out bouncy and slippery, somewhere between tteokbokki rice cakes and a thick udon.

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What won me over was the little dimple in the middle. It is a tiny cup, so every piece carries its own pool of chilli oil. It is a new riff on an old idea, simplified and made hyper-accessible by content creators for home cooks. In Taiwan, there are taro balls and sweet potato balls of mashed root plus tapioca starch served in sweet soups, which is where I come at this from, as a dessert person, Zhang says.

Hokkaido has imo mochi, mashed potato and potato starch pressed into discs and pan fried. Korea has gamja ongsimi, potato dumplings in soup. Northern China has pressed thumb pastas like cat ear noodles, and Italy has gnocchi, which is the same logic with wheat flour. So the social media version is really a mash-up: a Taiwanese taro ball dough, shaped like a Chinese thumb pasta in a Sichuan-style chilli oil sauce.

The Secret Behind the Viral Success: Texture and Sauce

I just call them button noodles, because that is what everyone searches for, though at home they get called the chewy potato ones. Zhang says they hit the viral big time because of their two-ingredient 20-minute ease and their built-for-video so-satisfying visuals, but it is the texture and the sauce that really seal the deal. There is a whole generation obsessed with chew: boba, mochi doughnuts, tteokbokki.

Button noodles are that QQ bounce in its purest form, she says, referring to the term some cultures in East Asia use to describe that satisfyingly squidgy texture. The sauce is also a long-time winner: a combination of chilli, garlic, soy, vinegar, spring onion and hot oil sizzled over the top. The noodle changed, the sauce did not. So people already knew they would like it.

The carrot and pumpkin versions kept it going because colour is a free hook. Is it worth making? The short answer is yes. The bouncy little delicious results shift between slippery or chewy depending on your flour choice, with Zhang recommending the glutinous rice flour version.

Pro Tips for Perfect Button Noodles at Home

My honest verdict: they are more of a dumpling than a noodle, they are very moreish, and they are at their best in the first 10 minutes out of the pot. Yes, they are as easy to make as the social videos claim. They look great, and that little divot made by your thumbprint is a perfect sauce-pooling point. Zhang offers several pro tips for making them at home.

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Knead only a little, because you are not working gluten and over-handling dries them out. Mash the root vegies while hot and add your starch straight away to start the cooking process, which helps with structure. Work with weights rather than cup measures. Zhang recommends 2 parts cooked root vegie to 1 part starch by weight, adjusted by feel to avoid crumbly or gluey textures.

Keep your buttons small so they cook through. Boil them hard and leave them in for an extra minute after they float. Rinse them under cold water to tighten the chew. Drench them in sauce as soon as they are ready, as they are best eaten fresh but can be revived in a little boiling water.

Zhang also shares notes on starch types. Potato starch is a more classic version for a clear, bouncy, slippery result. Glutinous rice flour gives a softer, more tender mochi chew, and it is the easiest dough to handle, but has a less glassy texture. This easy and eye-catching recipe is best when you make a batch of each of the carrot and beet versions and mix them together for a rainbow result.

First, prepare all your sauce ingredients: finely slice spring onion, coriander and garlic. Mix together soy sauce, black vinegar and sesame oil.

Next, make your noodles. Peel and cut your carrot or beetroot into small pieces. Cover with water and a pinch of salt and bring to the boil, simmering for 10 minutes or until completely tender and mashable with a fork. Drain, and while still hot, mash your carrot or beetroot until very smooth.

When just cool enough to handle but still hot, add the glutinous rice flour and knead into a smooth dough. If it is too sticky or a little crumbly, adjust it with a little more glutinous rice flour or water until it can be easily rolled into a smooth ball. Break off small pieces of the dough, roll into small balls and then press with your thumb to create a button shape. Repeat until all the dough is used.

Add the buttons to the boiling pot and cook until they all bob to the surface, then cook for 1 extra minute. In a small pot, heat your rice bran or peanut oil until boiling. Put your cooked noodles into a bowl, top with the sauce ingredients and pour over the hot oil.