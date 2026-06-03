Viral Campaign Transforms Obscure World Cup Players Into Social Media Stars

An internet-driven trend aiming to boost the Instagram followings of low-profile World Cup players has propelled Australia's Kai Trewin and New Zealand's Tim Payne to sudden online fame, with Trewin gaining 100,000 followers and Payne surpassing the All Blacks' account.

A new viral trend on social media has turned the spotlight onto lesser-known players heading to the 2022 FIFA World Cup , with Australia's Kai Trewin and New Zealand's Tim Payne at the center of an internet campaign to boost their Instagram followings.

The movement began when football content creator RubikayTV challenged the claim that New Zealand defender Tim Payne was the least-followed player among World Cup squads. Instead, RubikayTV highlighted Australia's Kai Trewin, who at the time had only about 3,000 followers. This sparked a coordinated effort to dramatically increase Trewin's numbers, aiming to make him the "Cristiano Ronaldo of the World Cup" in terms of social media fame. The campaign quickly succeeded, with Trewin gaining approximately 100,000 new followers.

The trend did not stop there. It also encouraged followers to support Tim Payne, who plays for Wellington Phoenix in the A-League. Payne's follower count skyrocketed past the official account of New Zealand's famed rugby team, the All Blacks, making him the second most-followed New Zealand athlete behind UFC star Israel Adesanya. His total is now approaching the population of New Zealand, around 5.3 million.

The phenomenon has even inspired fans to create a song in Payne's honor. Payne publicly acknowledged the surge on June 29, thanking RubikayTV and his new global audience.

"It's been a pretty crazy 48 hours to say the least," he wrote. "I just wanted to also express that I'm very grateful to be representing my country at this World Cup, and I appreciate all the love from around the world. Muchas gracias.

" Despite his sudden online fame, Payne's behavior appears unchanged; he has posted only three times since the campaign, including his thank-you message and training photos with New Zealand's team, the All Whites. On the pitch, New Zealand suffered a 4-0 loss to Haiti in a warm-up match on Tuesday, with Payne substituted at halftime. Both players now carry heightened attention as they prepare for the World Cup, having become unexpected stars through a grassroots social media movement





GuardianAus / 🏆 1. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

World Cup Instagram Viral Trend Tim Payne Kai Trewin Social Media Football Soccer All Whites Socceroos Rubikaytv

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Albanese Weighs Up Trip to World Cup to Meet Trump Amid AUKUS Pact DoubtsAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is considering a trip to the World Cup to meet US President Donald Trump, amidst growing concerns over the AUKUS pact and the ongoing US-Iran war.

Read more »

Popovic's big calls as he reveals Socceroos World Cup squadThis is SBS News’ World Cup Daily, The 90+ Podcast, where we bring you stories on and beyond the pitch, and I'm your host Haylena Krishnamoorthy.

Read more »

The Australian fans paying up to $25,000 for their FIFA World Cup 2026 'dream'Soaring flight, accommodation and ticket prices have not deterred thousands of Australians heading to this year's FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

Socceroos' Final 26: Format, Key Decisions, and World Cup HopesAn in-depth look at Australia's 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup, examining coach Tony Popovic's selection choices, the blend of experience and youth, and the key battles for starting positions as the team prepares for the tournament in Canada and the USA.

Read more »