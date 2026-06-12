Viral Video Shows Gaza Boy's Struggle Without Glasses, Highlighting Collapse of Eye Care

A video of a visually impaired Palestinian boy crying over his broken glasses has put a spotlight on the dire state of medical services in Gaza, where thousands of children and adults cannot access basic eye care or surgeries due to the war and blockade.

A video capturing the distress of a seven-year-old visually impaired Palestinian boy, Ayoub Junaid, after his glasses broke has garnered significant global attention. The footage underscores the broader crisis of eye care in Gaza , where Israel's blockade and the ongoing war have crippled medical services, leaving thousands without access to essential treatments, surgeries, or even basic corrective lenses.

Following the video's viral spread, Ayoub received a new pair of glasses, but he still urgently requires specialized surgery that is unavailable locally. His mother, Eman Junaid, describes his severe nearsightedness, which began after a fever at age two and has progressively worsened. Without adequate vision, Ayoub's life is severely restricted-he rarely leaves his tent, avoids running or playing, and constantly clings to his glasses. After they broke, he was incapacitated for days, crawling and unable to move independently.

Health officials report that Gaza's ophthalmic services operate at only about 60% of pre-war capacity due to shortages of equipment like surgical microscopes and phaco machines, and because Israel blocks the entry of medical supplies. Over 2,800 patients await cataract surgery, and the total backlog for eye procedures exceeds 4,000 cases. Doctors also note a rise in severe corneal infections due to overcrowding and poor sanitation, leading to permanent vision loss.

With an estimated 4,000 children needing medical evacuation, the situation remains dire, highlighting how a simple broken pair of glasses can become a life-altering crisis in a region with the world's highest rate of untreated eye conditions





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