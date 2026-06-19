Virgin Australia Extends Travel Window for COVID Credits, But Booking Deadline Looms

Virgin Australia extends travel window for COVID-19 flight credits to 2027, but customers must book by June 30 or forfeit $93 million in unclaimed credits.

Virgin Australia is currently holding onto $93 million worth of unclaimed flight credits that were issued to customers whose travel was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The airline has recently extended the travel window for eligible rebooking under its credit scheme, but the window to actually book those flights is set to close in just 11 days. This extension comes after significant backlash from consumers and comparisons to other airlines that have offered more flexible terms.

Initially, the scheme allowed COVID credits to be redeemed only for travel before June 30, but following public pressure, Virgin Australia expanded the travel period to give customers more time to plan their trips. Despite this extension, any credits that have not been used to book a flight or ancillary product by June 30 will be forfeited and retained by the airline, amounting to a potential $93 million windfall.

The credits were issued between April 2020 and July 2022, a period when travel began to resume but many consumers remained hesitant about flying due to ongoing pandemic uncertainties. Virgin Australia CEO Dave Emerson announced the extension, stating, 'We're extending the travel period for COVID credits and stepping up our customer outreach and awareness efforts to encourage customers to check their balances and use any remaining value for a booking before June 30, 2026.

' The airline emphasized that the credits can be used for passengers not on the original booking, including friends and family members. Additionally, COVID credits can be applied to add-on products such as seating selections, extra checked baggage, carbon offset fees, and even the travel of pets or unaccompanied minors. This flexibility is designed to make it easier for customers to utilize their credits effectively.

The remaining $93 million in unclaimed flight credits represents just 10 percent of the total COVID credits that Virgin Australia issued, which collectively amounted to more than $1 billion. The vast majority of customers have already redeemed their credits, but a significant portion remains untouched. The airline's decision to extend the travel window is part of an effort to encourage customers to use their credits before the booking deadline.

However, critics argue that more should be done to prevent the forfeiture of these funds, especially given the financial hardships many travelers faced during the pandemic. The situation highlights the ongoing challenges faced by both airlines and consumers in navigating the aftermath of COVID-19 disruptions. As the deadline approaches, Virgin Australia is ramping up customer outreach through email and other channels to remind credit holders of the upcoming cutoff.

The airline hopes that by providing additional time for travel and clarifying the usage options, more customers will take advantage of their credits. For those who have yet to book, the clock is ticking, and failure to act by June 30 means their credits will revert to the airline, representing a substantial financial gain for Virgin Australia





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