Virgin Australia flight to Perth forced emergency landing due to engine issue

A Virgin Australia flight to Perth was forced to make an emergency landing soon after taking off from Melbourne on Monday evening, after crew on board reported an engine issue. The Boeing 737-800 landed safely just before 6:50pm, with all passengers disembarking safely.

A Virgin Australia flight to Perth was forced to make an emergency landing soon after taking off from Melbourne on Monday evening, after crew on board reported an engine issue.

The Boeing 737-800 landed safely just before 6:50pm, with all passengers disembarking safely. The aircraft will be inspected by engineers before returning to service, but so far, there is no evidence the engine caught fire. Inspections were carried out before the runway reopened. The evacuated passengers will take off on a new flight later this evening.

It comes two years after another Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 suffered a midair engine fire





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Virgin Australia Flight Perth Engine Issue Emergency Landing Boeing 737-800 Passengers Disembarking Aircraft Inspections Engine Fire Midair Queenstown Invercargill Airport Standard Procedures

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