Virgin Australia to Expand Fleet with Boeing 737-10, Largest in 737 Family

Virgin Australia is set to introduce the Boeing 737-10, the largest variant in the 737 family, into its fleet. The aircraft will seat between 188 and 204 passengers, though final cabin configuration details remain undisclosed. The airline currently operates 737-700, 737-800, and 737 MAX 8 aircraft, with capacities ranging from 134 to 182 seats. Boeing's Erika Pearson highlighted that the 737-10 will maintain fleet commonality, improve environmental performance, and increase capacity on domestic and international routes. The aircraft has a slightly reduced range of 5,740 km compared to the MAX 8 but is designed to compete with the Airbus A321neo. Virgin Australia's CEO emphasized the added capacity and network flexibility. The first 737-10 is painted bright red and features the names of all 8,000 staff. Additionally, eight more 737 MAX 8s are expected by year-end, with the MAX 8 fleet already saving 30 million litres of fuel and 77,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions versus older models. The MAX 8 is recognizable by its distinctive engine nacelle sawtooth design.

Virgin Australia has announced the upcoming integration of the Boeing 737-10 into its fleet, marking a significant expansion as this variant becomes the largest within the 737 family.

Seating capacity will range from 188 to 204 passengers, although the precise division between business class, premium economy, and standard economy has not yet been confirmed by the airline. This move builds upon Virgin's existing fleet composition, which includes the 737-700, 737-800, and 737 MAX 8, with current aircraft accommodating between 134 and 182 guests.

The 737-10, though not yet in commercial service globally, is nearing the end of its certification process, with Boeing conducting final test flights and numerous carriers having placed firm orders. Erika Pearson, Boeing's vice president of commercial sales and marketing for Southeast Asia and Oceania, expressed enthusiasm about continuing as the backbone of Virgin Australia's fleet.

She noted that the 737-10 will not only offer more seats but also preserve commonality across the fleet, enhance operational flexibility, and improve environmental performance on both domestic and international routes. The aircraft does involve a trade-off: its range is approximately 5,740 kilometers, about 1,000 km less than the MAX 8, but this is offset by its greater passenger and freight capacity.

Aerodynamically, the 737-10 is positioned as Boeing's direct competitor to the Airbus A321neo, a model favored by many rival airlines. Virgin Australia's leadership underscored the strategic benefits. The 737-10 will become the largest aircraft in the fleet, providing increased capacity and network adaptability. To commemorate the arrival of the first 737-10, it has been painted in a striking bright red livery and features the names of all 8,000 Virgin Australia staff printed on the overhead lockers-a tribute to the workforce.

Meanwhile, the airline's existing Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet continues to demonstrate operational and environmental gains. An additional eight MAX 8s are scheduled to join before the end of the year. Since their introduction, the MAX 8s have saved Virgin Australia approximately 30 million litres of fuel and reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 77,000 tonnes compared to older generation 737s.

The MAX 8 is also visually distinct, thanks to its jagged sawtooth engine nacelle design at the rear, making it recognizable from a distance





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