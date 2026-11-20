Virgin Australia has issued a request for proposals to Boeing and Airbus for 200-seat aircraft as part of a longer-term fleet refresh. The airline reported underlying revenue of 6.28 billion dollars and pre-tax earnings of 753 million dollars for the 2026 financial year.

Virgin Australia has issued a request for proposals to Boeing and Airbus for aircraft in the 200-seat category, as the Brisbane-based airline plans a longer-term fleet refresh that could add more planes from either manufacturer.

Virgin Australia Seeks New 200-Seat Aircraft

The carrier, which has 10 Boeing 737-10 Max planes on order, may seek to purchase more of that model. Virgin will also consider A321s made by Boeing rival Airbus. Virgin maintains a fleet of 107 Boeing 737s. A spokesperson confirmed the request for proposals, saying it covers aircraft in the 200-seat category to support future growth and fleet renewal into the next decade.

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Speaking at the company annual general meeting on Friday, CEO Dave Emerson said newer aircraft improve reliability and fuel efficiency as well as the onboard experience. Looking further ahead, Emerson said Virgin is assessing the role of aircraft in the 200-seat category as part of its longer-term fleet renewal, including the opportunity to add capacity more efficiently on suitable routes. Emerson has led the airline back to profitability while pursuing a fleet simplification strategy that helps minimise costly operational complexity.

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He noted that newer planes underpin more robust profits. The Boeing 737-MAX 8 currently in the Virgin fleet is around 20 per cent more fuel efficient than the 737-800 that it replaces. Airbus refused to comment, saying it did not provide details of commercial discussions it may or may not be having with customers. Boeing has been contacted for comment.

Fleet Refurbishment Improves Passenger Experience

Virgin has also refreshed its existing 737 fleet both to woo consumers and to make the seating more dense and more consistent. Emerson said the company completed the core refurbishment of its Boeing 737 fleet, with 102 aircraft now featuring refreshed interiors. Currently, 88 per cent of the 737 fleet has Wi-Fi, he said.

The company also retired its A320 and Fokker F100 aircraft used in regional settings and introduced the E190-E2, supporting a simpler and more efficient fleet, Emerson said. Virgin, like Qantas, has faced sharply higher fuel costs in the past year, stemming from the conflict in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. While having effectively hedged the initial part of the conflict, the company is exposed to higher costs to come.

Strong Financial Results Offset Rising Fuel Costs

Underlying revenue and income rose 8.1 per cent to 6.28 billion dollars in the 2026 financial year, with underlying pre-tax earnings rising 13.4 per cent to 753 million dollars. Rising fuel costs have forced the airline to trim capacity by reducing frequency of flights and shedding unprofitable routes. It has also had to ensure cost discipline across existing routes.

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Virgin partner Qatar Airways had also been disrupted by the conflict, leading to a temporary suspension of services in March, which resumed in June. Emerson said the partnership remains an important way to connect guests globally without taking on the capital commitments of its own long-haul fleet.