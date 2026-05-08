The Virginia Supreme Court has struck down the Democrats' gerrymander, which was considered 'horrible' by Donald Trump. The decision will cost Democrats dearly in the upcoming midterm elections. Multiple states have been redrawing their maps months out from the elections, which Democrats have been favored to win. Several Republican-controlled legislatures have begun dismantling black-majority districts.

has celebrated after a court decision that will cost Democrats dearly in the upcoming midterm elections . The state currently has six Republicans in the House of Representatives and five Democrats .

Donald Trump has called on more legislatures to dismantle black majority seats in Congress. That state's Supreme Court has just struck down the Democrats' horrible gerrymander. The current Virginia map is reasonably evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. The revised map would give Democrats a 10-1 advantage in Virginia.

Multiple states have been redrawing their maps months out from the midterm elections, which Democrats have been favored to win. Since it was overturned last month, several Republican-controlled legislatures have begun dismantling black-majority districts. In Tennessee yesterday, Republican legislators split the city of Memphis into three largely rural districts. These maps are racist tools of white supremacy at the behest of the most powerful white supremacist in the United States of America, Donald J Trump.

The redrawing of the map also secures the re-election prospects of Ogles, who is facing a serious challenge from the Democratic mayor of the city of Columbia, Chaz Molder. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry has recalled the legislature to draw the congressional map





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Gerrymandering Virginia Supreme Court Democrats Midterm Elections Donald Trump Republican-Controlled Legislatures Black-Majority Districts Tennessee Memphis Andy Ogles Justin Pearson Chaz Molder Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry Redrawing Of Maps Political Opinions Divided Starkly On Racial L Texas Florida California Polling

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