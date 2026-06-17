Virginia Trioli to Depart ABC After 27 Years to Pursue Creative Projects

Virginia Trioli, a veteran broadcaster at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), is leaving after more than two decades to focus on her own creative endeavors. She expressed deep gratitude for her time at the public broadcaster, where she became a prominent journalist, writer, and program maker. Trioli highlighted that her recent interactions with Australia's creative community inspired her to independently develop her own ideas. ABC Managing Director Hugh Marks praised her contributions to the network's most significant programs and conversations, noting her many achievements. He also expressed hope that future collaborations could occur and that he would watch her successes with enthusiasm, ideally in partnership with the ABC.

Veteran broadcaster Virginia Trioli will bid farewell to the ABC after more than two decades to pursue creative ventures .

"After spending the last few years in the company of some of Australia's most distinctive creatives, I realise I'm a bit of a creative type too, and so it's time for me to independently pursue my own ideas," the founding "I have been able to take up some of the greatest opportunities that the ABC has to offer over the last 27 years, and I'm staggered at my good fortune. It's made me the journalist, broadcaster, writer and program-maker that I am.

Grateful doesn't begin to cover it. In return, I hope to have some new ideas for the national broadcaster down the track.

"The ABC's managing director, Hugh Marks, said Trioli had been at the heart of some of the ABC's most important programs and conversations. "Her achievements are many. I also know Virginia has ambitions to explore new work opportunities and I hope we can work together to realise them in the coming years. I will be watching her every success with enthusiasm, and I hope much of it is with the ABC," Marks said





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Virginia Trioli ABC Australian Broadcasting Corporation Broadcaster Departure Journalism Creative Ventures Hugh Marks

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