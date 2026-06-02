Visa Applicants Left in Limbo After Gold Migration Lawyers Liquidates

Australian migration law firm Gold Migration Lawyers has gone into liquidation, leaving clients like Larrae Sullivan and David Sánchez thousands of dollars out of pocket and uncertain about their visa applications. The firm ceased operations without notice, and the Department of Home Affairs has not yet transferred case files. Experts advise affected individuals to create ImmiAccounts and seek new representatives to recover trust funds and avoid visa-related penalties.

Larrae Sullivan and her partner Atunaisa Koroikata, along with their infant son Jordan, are among dozens of visa applicants left stranded after their Australian migration law firm, Gold Migration Lawyers , entered liquidation.

The Melbourne-based firm ceased operations abruptly, sending an email to clients late Friday informing them that they would no longer provide legal services. The email urged clients to urgently engage another legal representative or registered migration agent. For Sullivan and Koroikata, who paid $7,700 between May and July last year to lodge a partner visa application, the news has thrown their future into turmoil.

The money was deposited into the firm's trust account and later drawn upon for services, leaving Sullivan unable to access the funds. With their baby and Koroikata's temporary work visa expiring in September, the couple faces the distressing possibility of separation or departure from Australia. Sullivan expressed her frustration to the ABC, saying she and her partner have no way to access their application or upload documents. The worst-case scenario, she noted, would force her partner to leave the country.

Another client, David Sánchez from Beverly Hills in Sydney's south, paid approximately $20,000 over 18 months for Gold Migration to handle protection visa applications for himself and his parents. Sánchez said they were told their case would be decided by a court but received scant details about the progress. He expressed concern about what information had been submitted to the Department of Home Affairs and lamented the loss of their savings.

The firm's website has been taken down, its phone line disconnected, and its Facebook page, which once boasted expertise in partner visas, protection visas, work visas, and appeals, no longer responds to inquiries. Gold Migration's email to clients indicated it would notify the Department of Home Affairs of its withdrawal as legal representative, but warned that correspondence might not be forwarded in time and that clients were responsible for meeting any deadlines.

Missing a deadline, the email cautioned, could result in application refusal, visa cancellation, or removal from Australia. The liquidator LangdonGrant has been appointed to wind up the firm. Immigration expert Sean Dong, director of ProActive Legal, advised affected clients to create their own online ImmiAccount with the Department of Home Affairs to link to their application and update contact details. This allows them to see all past communications.

Dong also suggested clients remove their previous lawyer as representative and appoint themselves or a new representative. Importantly, money held in a law firm's trust account is not an asset of the business and is protected from creditors during liquidation. Clients can request that the liquidator or the Victorian Legal Services Board transfer the trust balance to a new lawyer who can continue the service. The Department of Home Affairs encourages applicants to act promptly to secure their visa status.

The collapse of Gold Migration Lawyers highlights the risks inherent in relying on a single migration agent for complex visa processes. Affected individuals are urged to seek independent legal advice and to take immediate steps to safeguard their applications. The Australian legal system provides mechanisms for clients to reclaim their trust funds, but delays can have serious consequences for those with imminent deadlines.

As the liquidation unfolds, more details may emerge about the firm's financial mismanagement, but for now, the priority for many is to regain control of their visa applications and avoid devastating outcomes. The story underscores the importance of choosing reputable legal services and maintaining direct communication with immigration authorities to minimize disruptions





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