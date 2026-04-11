Vixens Edge Out Swifts in Tense Clash, Injury Crisis Impacts NSW

Melbourne Vixens maintain their perfect start to the Super Netball season, narrowly defeating the NSW Swifts. The Swifts, hampered by injuries, put up a strong fight but ultimately fell short. Key player absences and a dominant final quarter from the Vixens were key factors in the outcome.

The Melbourne Vixens persevered to maintain their undefeated start to the 2026 Super Netball season, narrowly defeating the NSW Swifts by a margin of seven points. The Swifts, however, faced a setback, squandering a six-point advantage and finding themselves in a challenging position with a 1-5 record, currently occupying seventh place on the ladder.

The Vixens' 66-59 triumph was influenced by the absence of significant experience in the Swifts' lineup, stemming from injuries to key players Helen Housby and Sarah Klau. Prior to the Heritage Round match, Swifts coach Briony Akle announced that Housby would be sidelined indefinitely due to a back injury. In Housby's absence, Grace Whyte stepped into the starting goal attack position. Whyte's connection with shooting partner Grace Nweke has flourished this season, particularly while playing wing attack. On Saturday, she showcased her shooting prowess by converting seven out of 15 attempts, including three super shots, alongside an impressive 40 feeds. The Vixens strategically adjusted their defense to limit the aerial passes directed towards Nweke. Rudi Ellis proved to be highly effective, securing three gains, while Jo Weston contributed four deflections. Faced with multiple injuries among their pathway athletes, the Swifts had to recruit Katrina Rore, a former Silver Fern and premiership athlete, to replace the injured Klau. Rore, who last played for the Swifts in 2019, recorded three gains. Kiera Austin, the Vixens' goal attack, was closely marked by the Swifts' defense, limiting her space throughout the match. Despite scoring fewer goals than usual, she made crucial contributions, scoring 14 out of 20 attempts, including five super shots. On the defensive end, Austin added two gains and three deflections. The lead exchanged hands multiple times throughout the game, with the score level at three-quarter time. However, the Vixens' dominant 18-11 final quarter sealed their victory, dashing the Swifts' hopes of a home win. Vixens captain and match MVP, Kate Moloney, praised the team's bench versatility as a key factor in securing the win. She highlighted the players' growing experience and seamless rotations. The NSW Swifts have endured a series of unfortunate injury setbacks, impacting their training partners. During preseason, Jess Conlan and Freddie Schneideman were ruled out for the season due to ACL ruptures. More recently, Brianna Martyn, a replacement training partner, suffered a similar ACL injury, sidelining her for the season. The Swifts celebrated their annual Heritage Round, adding a special commemoration of the club's 30th anniversary. They wore a yellow uniform as a tribute to the inaugural club team. A gala dinner was held on Friday night, honoring alumni and members, including centurion coaches and athletes. The same alumni formed a guard of honor for the current athletes entering the stadium. With the Commonwealth Games squads to be announced soon, players are vying for selection. Vixens defender Jo Weston is likely to secure a spot, as she is known for being one of the best taggers in the game. Weston's work rate has increased this season, resulting in more gains for her team compared to previous seasons. Her attacking rate has also improved, taking on more responsibility in the second phase and centre receive. These statistics are likely to impress the Diamonds coaches. The match between the Vixens and the Swifts was a testament to the unpredictable nature of Super Netball, with injuries significantly impacting both teams. The Vixens' ability to overcome the Swifts' spirited effort, despite the Swifts' significant injuries, underscored their resilience and tactical adaptability. The Swifts' challenges highlight the importance of depth within a team's roster, particularly when key players are unavailable. The Vixens' victory was a showcase of their ability to adapt and perform under pressure, while the Swifts' resilience, despite their setbacks, demonstrated their fighting spirit. The Heritage Round celebrations also added a layer of historical significance to the match, reminding fans of the rich legacy of the sport and the teams involved. The focus on upcoming Commonwealth Games squad selections emphasized the high stakes and the opportunity for players to showcase their skills on a global stage





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