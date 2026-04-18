Vixens Maintain Unbeaten Streak with Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Thunderbirds

The Melbourne Vixens remain the only undefeated team in Super Netball after a dramatic fourth-quarter resurgence saw them defeat the Adelaide Thunderbirds by six points. Kiera Austin celebrated her 100th game with a stellar performance, while the Firebirds also secured a victory in a close contest.

The Melbourne Vixens have solidified their position as the sole undefeated team in Super Netball , clinching a narrow six-point victory over the Adelaide Thunderbirds in a pulsating encounter. Despite finding themselves trailing for the entirety of the first three quarters, the Vixens staged a dramatic fourth-quarter comeback, outscoring their opponents 16 to eight to secure a hard-fought win.

Kiera Austin marked her 100th National League game with a standout performance, demonstrating remarkable composure and skill against the league's most formidable defense. She contributed 22 goals from 25 attempts, including two crucial super shots in the second quarter that were instrumental in keeping the Vixens within striking distance. Reflecting on her milestone, Austin expressed her passion for the sport, stating that games like these are the very reason she loves playing netball. She acknowledged the intensity of the match, highlighting the Vixens' collective effort and pressure applied to a top-tier team like the Thunderbirds as a positive sign for their future performance.

Austin's resilience and clutch shooting were a significant factor in the Vixens' ability to stay in contention. The Thunderbirds experienced a late surge of anxiety as the Vixens mounted their comeback. With just five minutes remaining, coach Tania Obst called a critical timeout, opting for significant player substitutions in a desperate attempt to regain control of the game.

For the first time this season, the Thunderbirds were compelled to strategize around the super shot to bridge the gap, but their execution faltered, ultimately leading to their defeat. This top-of-the-table clash, a highlight of the Super Netball round, showcased numerous international rivalries across the court. In a notable individual battle, Kate Heffernan gained the upper hand over Kate Moloney, who recorded an uncharacteristically high five turnovers and struggled to effectively deliver the ball to her shooters, managing only seven goal assists. In contrast, Heffernan delivered an impressive 15 goal assists and two deflections.

The Thunderbirds' defensive unit, comprising Shamera Sterling-Humphrey, was particularly dominant throughout the game, with Sterling-Humphrey alone accounting for eight gains and four deflections, although this defensive prowess was not enough to secure victory for her team. The match was characterized by its frenetic pace, with both sides employing rapid ball movement in an effort to bypass their respective defenses. However, the sheer speed of play occasionally compromised the usual fluid and precise attacking strategies that both teams are known for.

Kate Eddy proved her versatility by performing effectively in both goal defense and wing defense roles, earning MVP honors for her crucial contributions, including three vital gains at pivotal moments. The strategic shift of Georgie Horjus to goal attack in the third quarter initially propelled the Thunderbirds to a four-point lead. In response, the Vixens made defensive adjustments, and coupled with Austin's continued success with super shots, they managed to narrow the deficit to two goals by the final break.

Horjus' subsequent return to wing attack in the closing stages proved to be a costly decision, as the Thunderbirds committed several errors and missed key super shots, allowing the Vixens to seize the advantage and ultimately clinch the win. Coach Obst acknowledged post-match that unforced errors were the primary reason for the game slipping away from them, conceding that their skill execution had been less than optimal in recent weeks and that they paid the price for it on this occasion.

Meanwhile, in a highly anticipated State of Origin rematch between the Queensland Firebirds and the New South Wales Swifts, the match was imbued with an element of unpredictability due to five injury-induced changes for the Firebirds, collectively representing over 455 games of experience. The contest went down to the wire, but inspired by Kelly Jackson's exceptional fourth-quarter performance, the Queensland Firebirds emerged victorious with a 77-66 scoreline after a physically demanding and hard-fought battle.

The significant number of injuries, however, presented valuable opportunities for athletes who might not have otherwise received court time. The Firebirds' midcourt was severely depleted with three of their four contracted midcourters sidelined due to lower leg injuries. Stepping into these roles for this Super Netball round were training partners Jessie Laga’aia and Sasha Flegler, who were added to the game-day squad.

Speaking prior to the match about the frequent changes in the Firebirds' lineup, captain Ruby Bakewell-Doran emphasized her commitment to fostering confidence in the new players, reminding them that they had earned their spots and were fully capable. Laga’aia, handed the starting center bib, exhibited a performance that belied her lack of extensive experience, demonstrating solid feeding and a strong defensive presence throughout her 60 minutes on court, finishing with 27 feeds.





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