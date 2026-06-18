Vodafone Network Outage Disrupts Millions Across Australia, Highlighting Ongoing Telco Reliability Concerns

A significant network outage at Vodafone left millions of Australians without full mobile service, restricting phones to emergency calls. The disruption, caused by a hub failure, affected both urban and regional users and has intensified debate over telecom reliability and emergency call accessibility in the country.

Vodafone customers across Australia faced a major network outage on Thursday morning, with many devices restricted to emergency calls only. The incident, traced to a hub failure around 8am AEST, impacted users in major cities including Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra, as well as regional areas.

Over 8,000 reports were logged on Downdetector, with issues peaking near 9am. The carrier, part of TPG Telecom, confirmed the problem was isolated and resolved, with services progressively restored. A spokesperson urged customers to restart their devices if connectivity issues persisted. Kogan Mobile, which uses Vodafone's infrastructure, also saw service disruptions.

While the immediate crisis was addressed, the outage adds to ongoing scrutiny of Australia's telecommunications sector regarding network reliability and emergency call access following previous incidents, including a lengthy Optus outage linked to multiple fatalities and past Vodafone failures involving older Samsung phones. Regulatory changes now mandate real-time outage reporting. Customer complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman rose 5.7% recently, reflecting broader dissatisfaction, especially in regions with limited alternatives





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Vodafone Network Outage Australia Emergency Calls Triple Zero Telecom Regulations TPG Telecom Downdetector Kogan Mobile Optus Senate Inquiry Customer Complaints

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