Vodafone Network Outage Leaves Millions with Emergency-Only Service Amid Scrutiny of Telco Reliability

A major outage at Vodafone's network hub left millions of Australians without mobile service, limiting many to emergency calls only. The incident, which peaked on Thursday morning, affected major cities and regional areas, raising fresh concerns about the reliability of Australia's telecommunications infrastructure amid ongoing investigations into similar failures at other carriers.

Vodafone is urgently investigating a national outage that cut mobile services for potentially millions of customers on Thursday morning, with many phones limited to emergency calls only.

The carrier, owned by TPG Telecom, said it was aware customers were experiencing intermittent problems. Reports began about 7.30am AEST and peaked near 9am, with more than 8000 lodged on the tracking site Downdetector. Affected users reported their phones dropping to SOS mode across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Canberra, as well as regional centres. Customers on Kogan Mobile, which runs on the Vodafone network, were also cut off.

The disruption was caused by an outage at one of our network hubs at around 8am. Most services have now been restored, however some may continue to experience intermittent issues as devices reconnect. Customers who could not access the Vodafone network should have been able to access Triple Zero by connecting to other available mobile networks during this time. We apologise for the inconvenience and recommend customers restart their devices to help restore connections.

The outage comes as Australia's telcos remain under heavy scrutiny over repeated price hikes, the reliability of their networks and emergency calling. A Senate committee spent much of late 2025 and early this year grilling the major carriers after an outage on September 18 left hundreds of customers unable to reach Triple Zero across South Australia, Western Australia, the Northern Territory and parts of New South Wales.

The 14-hour outage, caused by a botched firewall upgrade, was initially linked to four deaths, though Optus later said police. Vodafone has also faced its own reckoning, with chief executive Iñaki Berroeta telling senators in December that two deaths had been linked to Triple Zero failures on its Vodafone network, both involving older Samsung handsets running outdated software. The inquiry's chair, Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young, accused the industry of a cover-up over how slowly one of those deaths was disclosed.

The communications watchdog, the Australian Communications and Media Authority, is investigating the Optus outage, and the federal government has ordered a wider review of the laws governing Triple Zero. New rules now require telcos to report network outages to the regulator and emergency services in real time. TPG chief executive Inaki Berroeta testified before senators in December on deaths linked to emergency call failures.

Broader frustration with telcos is also on the rise, with complaints to the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman up 5.7 per cent over the most recent quarter. When people can't use their mobile, it disrupts access to basic necessities and stops people getting on with their lives, the telecommunications industry ombudsman, Cynthia Gebert, said. She said the problem was exacerbated for customers in regional, rural and remote areas with fewer alternatives





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Vodafone Network Outage Emergency Calls Triple Zero Australian Telcos Downdetector Mobile Services TPG Telecom Optus Senate Inquiry Telecoms Regulator

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