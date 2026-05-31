Volpato and Yengi Named in Australia's World Cup Squad as Veterans Lead

Cristian Volpato's late switch from Italy is rewarded with a World Cup spot alongside uncapped Tete Yengi, while Mat Ryan and Mathew Leckie prepare for their fourth tournament. Martin Boyle and Kye Rowles among those omitted.

Australia's national football team coach Tony Popovic has announced his 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup , with several notable inclusions and exclusions. The most prominent selection is Cristian Volpato , the Sassuolo playmaker whose last-minute international allegiance switch from Italy to Australia has been rewarded with a place in the squad despite not yet having made his debut for the Socceroos .

Joining him is 25-year-old uncapped striker Tete Yengi, the younger brother of fellow international Kusini Yengi. The squad is led by experienced figures such as goalkeeper Mat Ryan and forward Mathew Leckie, both heading to their fourth World Cup, providing vital leadership.

However, the selection also brought heartbreak for several players, including veteran forward Martin Boyle, defender Kye Rowles, forward Brandon Borrello, and goalkeeper Joe Gauci, all of whom were cut from the final roster. Coach Popovic emphasized that a range of factors influenced his final decision, aiming to balance experience with fresh talent. The squad features 17 players who will be participating in their first World Cup, highlighting a significant generational shift.

Among these debutants is 18-year-old defender Lucas Herrington, underscoring the team's infusion of youth. Volpato's journey to the squad was particularly eventful; he arrived in camp only on Saturday morning, too late to participate in the recent friendly loss to Mexico. His path included initially rejecting a call-up for the 2022 World Cup under former coach Graham Arnold, later expressing a desire to represent Italy in March, before ultimately changing his allegiance to Australia.

Tete Yengi's selection is noteworthy despite his lack of recent game time, having not featured against Mexico. Additionally, Harry Souttar and Mathew Leckie returned to the squad after their first appearances since 2024 in the Mexico match. The Socceroos will now prepare for a friendly against Switzerland in San Diego before entering the group stage, where they will face Turkey, the United States, and Paraguay.

The squad list includes defenders Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, and Kai Trewin, alongside midfielders and forwards yet to be detailed in the initial report. The team's blend of youthful energy and seasoned World Cup experience aims to navigate a challenging group. Volpato's creative prowess from Sassuolo and Yengi's striking potential offer new dimensions, while the continuity from Ryan and Leckie provides stability.

This squad selection marks a pivotal moment in Australian football, as the nation embraces both its established stars and emerging talents on the global stage





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Socceroos World Cup Cristian Volpato Tete Yengi Tony Popovic Mat Ryan Mathew Leckie

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