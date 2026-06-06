Volpato Opens Up on Australian Identity Struggle as Young Socceroos Take on Switzerland

Cristian Volpato admits his decision to represent Australia was a lifelong dilemma between his Italian and Australian identities. He makes his debut in a youthful Socceroos lineup for the final World Cup warm-up against Switzerland.

Cristian Volpato , the 21-year-old attacking midfielder who broke through at AS Roma, has publicly opened up for the first time about his decision to represent Australia internationally, a choice he describes as a lifelong struggle between his Italian and Australian identities.

In an interview posted on the Socceroos' social media channels, Volpato admitted he was genuinely torn, a dilemma he said millions of Australians with heritage from other countries could relate to.

'Obviously, everyone knows I'm Italian and I'm Australian, so it's actually been a big decision that's always been on my head 24-7 for quite a while,' he said. Volpato's decision last week to pledge his allegiance to Australia and accept a place in coach Tony Popovic's 26-man World Cup squad marks the end of a lengthy internal conflict.

Born in Sydney to Italian parents, he moved to Italy as a child and rose through Roma's youth system, making his Serie A debut in 2021. Despite representing Italy at youth levels, he never felt fully settled, and the pull of his birth country grew stronger. His comments come as the Socceroos prepare for their final friendly before the World Cup, facing Switzerland in San Diego.

Popovic has named a drastically changed starting XI from the team that lost 1-0 to Mexico last week. Only four players retained their spots: the back three of Alessandro Circati, Harry Souttar, and Lucas Herrington, plus midfielder Aiden O'Neill. That means seven changes, including first caps for Volpato and striker Tete Yengi. The lineup also features Kai Trewin, Aziz Behich, Nestory Irankunda, Paul Okon-Engstler, and goalkeeper Patrick Beach.

At an average age of 24.6, this is the youngest starting XI Popovic has fielded as Socceroos coach, more than a year younger than the previous record of 25.9 against Canada last year.

'It'll be fascinating to see how that attack, in particular, functions, and whether the Socceroos will be on from the start,' noted the match report. Against Mexico, they were sluggish in front of 80,000 fans at the Rose Bowl, but today's venue, Snapdragon Stadium, is sparsely populated for a midday kick-off. Popovic said he wasn't looking for particular answers from this match but wanted to get minutes into as many players as possible, so expect maximum changes again at halftime.

There's no VAR today, a small mercy. For Volpato, the match represents a new chapter. His journey from Roma's youth academy to the Socceroos squad has been marked by patience and internal debate.

'For years, Cristian Volpato says, he has been trapped between two identities. But a feeling he could no longer ignore,' the article states. Now, with his decision made, he is focused on contributing to Australia's World Cup campaign. The friendly against Switzerland serves as a final test before the tournament opener against Turkey next weekend.

The Socceroos hope to make a statement and start faster than they did against Mexico. With a young, experimental lineup, the emphasis is on building cohesion and giving fringe players a chance to impress. Volpato's inclusion adds creativity and flair to the midfield, a dimension that could prove crucial in the World Cup. His technical skills, honed in Italy's top league, offer a different threat.

The match also sees the debut of several uncapped players, signaling a generational shift in the squad. The average age of 24.6 underscores Popovic's commitment to youth and energy. The coach praised the squad's depth and adaptability, noting that each player has earned their place through club form. For Volpato, the emotional weight of representing Australia is palpable.

'It's been a big decision that's always been on my head 24-7,' he repeated. Now, with the green and gold jersey on his shoulders, he looks forward to proving his worth on the international stage. The game against Switzerland will be a test of his readiness and integration into the team. Fans will be watching closely to see if his promise translates into performance.

The Socceroos' journey continues, with Volpato's story adding a compelling narrative of identity and homecoming. As the sun shines over San Diego, a new era begins





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