Volpato's Socceroos selection sparks controversy

Cristian Volpato's selection for the Socceroos has sparked controversy, with some fans criticizing the decision to choose him over popular player Martin Boyle. However, Socceroos great Robbie Slater has called for calm, stating that Volpato's selection was clearly some time in the making.

Cristian Volpato , a 22-year-old Australian footballer, has been selected for the Socceroos despite having previously played for Italy . Volpato's selection has sparked controversy, with some fans criticizing the decision to choose him over popular player Martin Boyle .

However, Socceroos great Robbie Slater has called for calm, stating that Volpato's selection was clearly some time in the making. Slater noted that Popovic and his assistant Paul Okon were spotted in Italy in February, watching Volpato's Sassuolo claim a 3-0 win over Hellas Verona. The Sydney-born player was an unused substitute in that Serie A clash, and it was reported in the Italian media that conversations were had between the 22-year-old and the Socceroos hierarchy.

Volpato's relationship with Australian football has been complicated, having rejected former Socceroos boss Graham Arnold's advances ahead of the last World Cup in Qatar. He proceeded to represent Italy at underage level, citing his grandparents' heritage as the reason for his decision. Volpato spent time in both the Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers academies as a youngster, but he packed his bags and headed to Rome while still in high school.

He signed a three-year contract with Roma in January 2020 and featured in the Europa League that season. However, Volpato hit a few bumps in the road shortly after and was sold to Sassuolo for €7.5 million in 2023. He has not set the world on fire for the Serie A club, featuring in 24 of 38 league matches due to injury and selection.

Despite this, Volpato has gathered momentum in the later stages of the campaign, featuring in the last ten games. Football commentator Daniel Garb has stated that Volpato's selection has left a bad taste in the mouths of some passionate Australian football voices, citing the fact that he was given the chance to play for Australia but chose to represent Italy instead.

Slater has stressed that Volpato's selection should not be an issue, stating that the player has made his decision and is committed to the Socceroos. The Socceroos will now face the challenge of integrating Volpato into the team ahead of the World Cup, with Slater noting that it will be interesting to see if Popovic starts him ahead of other players.

Volpato's selection has sparked a debate about the eligibility of players to represent different countries, with some fans questioning whether he should be allowed to play for Australia. However, Slater has called for calm, stating that the decision to choose Volpato was clearly some time in the making and that the player has made his decision and is committed to the Socceroos





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Cristian Volpato Socceroos Italy Robbie Slater Martin Boyle Popovic Paul Okon Serie A Roma Sassuolo Europa League World Cup

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