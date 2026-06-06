Volpato Speaks Out: Italian-Australian Footballer Opens Up About World Cup Decision

Cristian Volpato, an Australian football player of Italian descent, has spoken publicly for the first time since pledging his allegiance to Australia and accepting a place in the Socceroos' 26-man World Cup squad. Volpato, who has been torn between his Italian and Australian identities, admits that it was a difficult decision to make.

Cristian Volpato , an Australia n football player of Italian descent, has spoken publicly for the first time since pledging his allegiance to Australia and accepting a place in the Socceroos ' 26-man World Cup squad.

Volpato, who has been torn between his Italian and Australian identities, admits that it was a difficult decision to make. The Socceroos' coach, Tony Popovic, has named a young and inexperienced starting XI for the team's final friendly match before the World Cup, with an average age of 24.6.

The team will face Switzerland in San Diego, and Popovic has stated that he is not looking for any particular 'answers' from the match, but rather wants to get as many minutes into as many players as possible. The match will be broadcast live, with kick-off at 5am AEST





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Cristian Volpato Socceroos World Cup Tony Popovic Australia

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