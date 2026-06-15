Voters Back Taylor's Welfare and Immigration Policies Amid Economic Pessimism

A new Resolve poll reveals strong voter support for Angus Taylor's proposed restrictions on welfare payments and linking immigration to housing, while only a minority expect the May budget to benefit them.

Angus Taylor 's other proposals also garnered significant backing, with 42 per cent supporting scrapping Labor's negative gearing and capital gains tax changes, and 46 per cent backing permanent indexation of income tax cuts to prevent bracket creep.

On energy policy, more than half of voters supported extending the life of coal-fired power plants, while 48 per cent backed new generation options including nuclear and biofuels. The poll shows strong public appetite for Taylor's agenda despite his leadership challenges, with many voters undecided on key issues. The findings underscore a widespread dissatisfaction with the current economic direction and a cautious openness to alternative policies proposed by the opposition.

As Labor struggles to sell its budget narrative, the high level of undecided voters on both the budget and tax reforms indicates a fluid political landscape where public opinion remains up for grabs





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