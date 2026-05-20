Voters continue to turn to One Nation for immigration solutions while calling for lower migration numbers

The latest Sky News poll found that 62 per cent of Australians want less immigration, while One Nation has surged ahead of Labor and the Coalition. The Prime Minister revised the net overseas migration figures upwards, with additional people expected in 2025-26 and 2026-27. Also, the Coalition's popularity among voters dropped while the Greens ESG policies won popularity among everyone.

Voters continue to turn to One Nation as preferred party on immigration, with 62 per cent of Australians backing cuts to migration. One Nation has surged further ahead on the issue of immigration, with 62 per cent of Australians seeing it as the political party best placed to manage immigration, up from 36 per cent in the previous poll.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revised the net overseas migration figures upwards in the federal budget, with additional 35,000 and 20,000 people expected in 2025-26 and 2026-27 respectively. However, voters were overwhelmingly calling for less immigration, not more. The former Federal Liberal MP for Sturt, Angus Taylor, has attempted to win back voters drifting away from the Coalition by announcing a hardline new immigration platform.

Pauline Hanson, leader of One Nation, claimed Mr Taylor was copying her party’s immigration platform, which she said had been consistent for the past 30 years. The Coalition was ahead on managing the economy, government debt, security and defence.

However, One Nation was equal with Labor as the preferred party for wealth inequality. Voters of every party, including the Greens, preferred less immigration rather than more





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Immigration Sky News Poll One Nation Pauline Hanson Angus Taylor Hardline New Immigration Platform

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