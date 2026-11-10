G7 ministers in Paris push back on Trump's Ukraine deal as US envoys meet Russia in Abu Dhabi

European foreign ministers at a G7 meeting in Paris are pressing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to keep pressure on Russia, as Trump envoys meet Russian and Ukrainian negotiators in Abu Dhabi.

European foreign ministers are using a G7 meeting in Paris to push back against Donald Trump's push for a Ukraine deal, telling US Secretary of State Marco Rubio that the only way to secure a lasting agreement is to maintain pressure on Russia.

The meeting, held Monday and Tuesday Paris time, brings together foreign ministers from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the US, with the European Union also represented. The tensions come as Trump says he has a deal in the works with Russian President Vladimir Putin that could decide a ceasefire in Ukraine and a new security pact for Europe. His comments have infuriated American allies who believe any deal on Europe must be made with Europeans in the room.

Also read Zelenskyy Warns of Russian Winter Offensive Ahead of US-Mediated Talks

Polish Minister Warns Against Secret Ukraine Deal

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said an arrangement about the future of Ukraine and Europe made above their heads would not just be unwise, it is actually impossible. Trump's latest comments on Ukraine, made after the Republicans' midterm election defeat, deepened concern that he is a gift to the Kremlin. He said the agreement would involve more than Ukraine and might involve all of Europe. He called it a big, beautiful agreement that everyone would be thrilled about.

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European leaders moved to ensure Washington did not think it could decide all of Europe in talks with Moscow. Trump has repeatedly aired the idea of changing Ukraine's borders to end the war, effectively granting Putin territory seized by force since 2014.

In some versions of the peace plan, Russia would gain Crimea, seized in 2014, and territory it has occupied in the Donbas in eastern Ukraine, and would also be granted parts of the Donbas still held by Ukrainian forces. Trump has also favoured Putin by halting financial aid to Ukraine, limiting access to Patriot air defence interceptors, pressuring Ukraine to stop hitting Russian energy targets and easing sanctions on Russian oil exports.

Germany Insists Europe Must Be Part Solution

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Europe must be part of the path to a solution. He said Europe does not need a new security architecture, as Russia would have us believe, but simply the restoration of the existing one. The timing is highly sensitive because Trump has sent his two top envoys, Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner, to the United Arab Emirates this week to meet negotiators from Russia and Ukraine.

The talks in Abu Dhabi are the first between the three sides since February and are being held Tuesday and Wednesday. Trump said at the White House on Monday US time that there was a very strong inclination to get a deal in Abu Dhabi. An unnamed US official briefed several media outlets including Reuters on the prospects of territory being exchanged as part of a truce, saying both Russia and Ukraine were showing some flexibility on the key issue.

According to Reuters, the official also said a security guarantee was up for discussion. Such a guarantee is meant to safeguard Ukraine and deter a future Russian attack, although it depends heavily on how binding it might be on Western allies. Trump has never promised a guarantee as strong as NATO, with its Article 5 provision on mutual defence for all members.

European leaders have made sure to send negotiators to Abu Dhabi, including two senior EU officials and national security advisers from Britain, France, Germany and Italy. A senior NATO official is also going. What is not clear is the structure for the talks. It will be in Ukraine's interest to include European officials, while it will be in Russia's interest to shut them out.

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Zelensky Warns Against Yalta Two Territorial Division

Given that Witkoff described Putin as a humanitarian when they spoke in Saint Petersburg last month, there is little expectation that the Trump envoys will stand up to the Russians. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned against great powers carving up territory as they did at the Yalta summit during World War II. He told CNN: We don't want to have Yalta Two. We don't want to be divided by Russia.

Europe's position is that Russia, not Ukraine, must make the biggest concessions. EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said at the weekend that there can be no legal recognition of Russia's claim to occupy Ukrainian territory. She said Russia must be held accountable for its war crimes and its violations of international law.

The Paris meeting has given European leaders a forum to push back against Trump's agenda in their talks with Rubio, with the message that pressure on Moscow must be maintained for any deal to last. European leaders are also concerned that Trump could trade away Ukrainian territory and European security to sign a piece of paper with Putin that promises to end the war.

Paris G7 Meeting Marks Standoff With Trump

That concern has been reinforced by Trump's recent actions and comments, which have added to the argument that he is a patsy for Putin. The G7 meeting in Paris is the first stand-off between European leaders and Trump since American voters turned on the president in last week's midterm rout for his MAGA movement.

Trump said on the CBS program 60 Minutes on Sunday night that the deal was very close and hinted at what he had in mind for Ukraine.