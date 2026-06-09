The City of Stonnington, which includes Prahran, is grappling with a significant issue of vulnerability on Chapel Street. The area is plagued by used syringes, homelessness, and substance abuse. Community service providers, including Uniting and the Better Health Network, are working tirelessly to provide support and services to those in need. However, the council is facing criticism for its handling of the issue, with some accusing them of neglecting the problem for too long.

Vulnerable people on Chapel Street have few sanctuaries. The streets are littered with used syringes, the alcoves are choked with the belongings of people sleeping rough.

For some, it's because they are homeless. For others, it's because they don't want to go home. Community service provider Uniting has run Hartley's - a bright cafe with commercial kitchen and courtyard, giving low-cost meals to the needy and connecting them with services - for more than three decades. Minutes earlier, 73-year-old Warren Brygel sat at Elene's table, grinning and reminiscing about the old days on Chapel Street.

There was, the best cakes in Melbourne, and you could see AC/DC perform for nothing at their local haunt. In the '60s, everybody was supposed to have a house over their head, he says. Brygel was working full-time as a courier 14 years ago. He now considers Hartley's his first home, and comes here even on Christmas Day.

Things have changed on the strip, he says, but not for the better. The City of Stonnington, which includes Prahran, ranks fourth across metropolitan Melbourne for the number of drug- and alcohol-related ambulance attendances, despite ranking 14th when not accounting for the council area's population.

By 2023, Stonnington consistently sat in the top five municipalities for ambulance attendance rates involving ketamine, ecstasy, cocaine, GHB and heroin (per every 100,000 residents), which is indicative of what addiction research organisation Turning Point describes as a concentrated burden. That's part of what local services are talking about when they refer to the complexity of the area, which has a significant transactional population thanks to the party scene.

The Better Health Network's office is over the road from the charred remains of the Love Machine nightclub, which was gutted by fire. The organisation takes a harm minimisation approach, arming nightclubs with the overdose medication Naloxone, and offering a free needle and syringe exchange program. Like, there's a big amount of gyms around here, so we have a peer performance and image-enhancing drug drop-in service.

It's grassroots work like this the area needs more of to keep people safe and prevent them from ending up in acute services, Better Health chief operating officer Wayne Merritt says. Keene adds: We're zero stigma, zero judgment in places like this. It can be a nice interaction that does set them up to further engage in the healthcare system. Homelessness is not a crime.

People don't realise that, Stonnington Mayor Melina Sehr told the most recent council meeting. Though the state government already funds Housing First, which helps people secure and maintain long-term housing, Stonnington wants money into local outreach and health services, including Launch Housing and the Better Health Network.

Every Victorian deserves the dignity of a home, which is why we work closely with specialist agencies to support people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, including in the Chapel Street precinct, a state government spokeswoman said. The council draws a harder line on public drinking, which Sehr suggests is commonplace in Prahran Square.

The council is investigating reviewing local laws to allow confiscating alcohol from people drinking in certain public areas, but the mayor told the most recent council meeting it's a long and arduous process. I'm hoping this time in 12 to 18 months we'll have that that rule tightened up, Sehr said.

Stonnington is also lobbying the state government to commit to an inquiry into whether Josh Lefers is among people who say vulnerability on and around Chapel Street is the worst it's even been. As a business owner for more than a decade, he says everyone wants better mental health outcomes, fewer people sleeping rough, and less alcohol- and drug-related harm along the strip.

However, Lefers says the council is presenting these issues as though they have suddenly appeared, when many of the problems now affecting Chapel Street have developed under their own watch through their own neglect, he says





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