Dr Jacqueline McGowan-Jones highlights systemic failures and racism contributing to youth detention, urging a shift from punitive measures to holistic family support.

Dr Jacqueline McGowan-Jones, the Western Australia n Commissioner for Children and Young People, has issued a stark warning regarding the state of the youth justice system. She asserts that the contact between a child and police serves as a definitive mark of systemic failure rather than a necessary law enforcement outcome. Her comments arrive as Australia continues to grapple with disproportionate incarceration rates and concerns regarding deaths in custody among First Nations people.

Racism and Trauma Fuel Detention Rates

Dr McGowan-Jones, an Arrente-Warumungu woman, emphasizes that children do not belong behind bars and that the justice system fails them long before they enter detention facilities. She notes that the vast majority of children and young people in detention suffer from cognitive impairments, disabilities, or neurodivergence, yet receive inadequate support to manage these conditions. Instead, current systems often re-traumatize these youths, leading to further negative interactions with law enforcement.

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The Commissioner highlights a disturbing statistic from Australian Institute of Health and Welfare research dated June 2025, which reveals that First Nations young people aged 10 to 17 are 21 times as likely as their non-Indigenous peers to be in detention. This disparity is exacerbated by daily experiences of racism, including excessive surveillance in shops and exclusion at school, which compounds the intergenerational trauma caused by the Stolen Generations and historical institutionalization.

Broken Trust Despite Police Apology

While the Western Australian Police Commissioner formally apologized to First Nations communities in 2018 for historic harms, Dr McGowan-Jones argues that the gesture lacks meaning if operational behaviors remain unchanged. She contends that racism is at the root of ongoing issues such as the over-policing of Aboriginal people and children, which undermines efforts to rebuild trust. Without a shift in conduct, apologies fail to address the reality that many police officers are not aligned with the need for respectful community engagement.

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The Commissioner contrasts this with positive examples where relationship-building yields results, such as when parents of an Aboriginal boy who committed a serious crime were willing to hand him over to a specific policeman who had invested time in the community. She argues that simple actions like getting to know residents and treating them with respect make a significant difference in fostering trust between police and First Nations people.

Debunking the Youth Crime Narrative

Dr McGowan-Jones firmly rejects the narrative of a youth crime crisis, attributing the focus on tough-on-crime policies to a loud minority that often shares racist views. She presents data indicating that there is no widespread crisis, pointing out that out of 655,000 children and young people aged zero to 17 in Western Australia, only 82 are incarcerated. Furthermore, only 27 of those 82 are sentenced, while the remainder are on remand, waiting for bail hearings, or placed in state care.

The statistic underscores that the true issue is not a surge in criminal behavior among youth, but a severe lack of support for families and communities. Dr McGowan-Jones argues that society fails to foster the physical, emotional, cultural, and social wellbeing necessary for children to thrive, leaving them vulnerable to negative outcomes that eventually involve the justice system.

Shifting to Upstream Intervention Strategies

To address these deep-seated issues, the Commissioner calls for significant investment in early intervention programs that provide holistic, wrap-around supports to families. She advocates for a proactive approach where authorities identify needs before they escalate, such as visiting families when a child misses a health check or does not attend school. The goal is to offer support that keeps children safe, healthy, and engaged rather than waiting for years of disengagement before acting.

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Dr McGowan-Jones stresses that society should not wait until a child has not attended school for five years to intervene. By reworking the system upstream, resources can be directed toward preventing the conditions that lead to detention. This approach aims to rebuild trust between First Nations communities, police, and the justice system, ensuring that children are supported to find positive pathways forward rather than being pushed into the criminal justice pipeline.