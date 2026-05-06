WA Couple Sues Monash IVF for Psychiatric Injuries After Embryo Mix-Up

A West Australian couple is suing Monash IVF for psychiatric injuries after discovering their donated embryos were mistakenly used to create a child who is not biologically theirs. The mix-up, attributed to human error, has led to a legal battle and raised concerns about IVF clinic safety protocols.

A West Australian couple who donated their frozen embryos to a Queensland woman through Monash IVF are now suing the fertility clinic for psychiatric injuries and grief after discovering a devastating mix-up.

According to court documents filed in the Supreme Court, the couple suffered severe emotional distress upon learning that the child born from their donated embryos was not biologically theirs. The error occurred at Monash IVF’s Brisbane clinic, which the documents allege was on its first day of operation. The clinic later admitted the mistake was due to human error, but the WA couple claims Monash IVF failed to implement proper safeguards to prevent such a blunder.

The court papers detail that the WA couple had a child via IVF in 2018 and later conceived naturally, resulting in a daughter in 2020. They decided to donate their remaining four frozen embryos to a suitable couple and were matched with a Queensland family through a Facebook group in September 2022. Both couples underwent counseling sessions organized by Monash IVF in January 2023 to ensure they understood the donation process.

The WA donors then consented to the transfer of their embryos to the Brisbane couple, who successfully had a baby. However, in February 2025, the Queensland recipients informed the WA couple that there had been a mix-up, and the child was not biologically theirs. Monash IVF’s then-Chief Operating Officer, Hamish Hamilton, visited the WA donors with a psychologist to discuss the incident.

The court documents allege that Monash IVF was negligent in not having a safe system for identifying embryos, failing to correctly identify and transfer the right embryo, and not conducting a post-transfer audit. The WA couple argues that Monash IVF assumed responsibility for the safe storage and transfer of the embryos and that the clinic should have foreseen the potential for psychiatric harm if proper care was not taken.

They are suing for damages, claiming they have suffered chronic adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious mood, as well as unresolved grief and bereavement. The mix-up was discovered about a year after the child’s birth when clinic staff noticed a discrepancy in the number of embryos. Monash IVF commissioned an independent investigation led by Fiona McLeod, SC, in March 2025, as its share price and reputation suffered.

The review, partially made public in August 2025, found that the Brisbane error was due to human error but was unrelated to a previous incident. Monash IVF stated that both cases involved non-standard IVF treatments and were not typical of most procedures. The clinic has declined to comment on the negligence claim, citing ongoing legal proceedings





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WA Couple Sues IVF Clinic Over Embryo Mix-Up Leading to Wrongful BirthA West Australian couple who donated embryos to a Queensland woman are suing Monash IVF after a clinic error resulted in the birth of a child not biologically theirs, causing them psychiatric injury and grief. The mix-up occurred during the clinic's first day of operation, and the donors were excluded from a confidential settlement with the other families involved.

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