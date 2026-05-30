WA footy legend Bryan Cousins reveals motor neurone disease diagnosis

WA footy legend Bryan Cousins has revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease MND Cousins a former WAFL and VFL star confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday while speaking at a Swan Districts Football Club function Cousins the father of premiership Eagle and Brownlow Medal winner Ben Cousins explained how struggling on a run ultimately led to the diagnosis

WA footy legend Bryan Cousins has tragically revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease MND Cousins a former WAFL and VFL star confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday while speaking at a Swan Districts Football Club function Cousins the father of premiership Eagle and Brownlow Medal winner Ben Cousins explained how struggling on a run ultimately led to the diagnosis I was running along the beach and starting to struggle a bloke stopped me and asked me if I was OK he said I went to a neurologist and I started looking at what I might have and I got the one thing I didn't want which was MND Opening up about the emotional toll of telling his family Cousins continued I got teary mainly because I thought How am I going to tell the kids I texted them on a Saturday and asked them to come around home on Sunday and we had a big hug and a cuddle and we discussed MND One of my beautiful granddaughters came out and she was really good she said Pop when you get in a wheelchair can I come for a ride The way he approached it and his courage and his attitude one word kept coming to my mind he's a fighter and continued to fight till the day he died I'm still independent but I'm looking at everything that Neale said and every six months is worse than the previous and you notice the little things in life Because of all the amazing things that people are doing I do believe we will find a cure Ben said That's where I learnt to love the game watching dad who officially retired last month also revealed his MND diagnosis recently after he was told he had the illness at the end of last yea.

WA footy legend Bryan Cousins has tragically revealed he has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease MND Cousins a former WAFL and VFL star confirmed the heartbreaking news on Saturday while speaking at a Swan Districts Football Club function Cousins the father of premiership Eagle and Brownlow Medal winner Ben Cousins explained how struggling on a run ultimately led to the diagnosis I was running along the beach and starting to struggle a bloke stopped me and asked me if I was OK he said I went to a neurologist and I started looking at what I might have and I got the one thing I didn't want which was MND Opening up about the emotional toll of telling his family Cousins continued I got teary mainly because I thought How am I going to tell the kids I texted them on a Saturday and asked them to come around home on Sunday and we had a big hug and a cuddle and we discussed MND One of my beautiful granddaughters came out and she was really good she said Pop when you get in a wheelchair can I come for a ride The way he approached it and his courage and his attitude one word kept coming to my mind he's a fighter and continued to fight till the day he died I'm still independent but I'm looking at everything that Neale said and every six months is worse than the previous and you notice the little things in life Because of all the amazing things that people are doing I do believe we will find a cure Ben said That's where I learnt to love the game watching dad who officially retired last month also revealed his MND diagnosis recently after he was told he had the illness at the end of last yea





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