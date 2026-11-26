The WA government will provide $17.5 million over four years to the Western Force as the club transitions to a not-for-profit organisation under RugbyWA, with Tattarang reportedly willing to match the funding.

The WA government will use $17.5 million of taxpayer money to keep the Western Force afloat as the team's major backer, billionaire mining magnate Andrew Forrest, looks to get out of the sport.

Sport Minister Rita Saffioti confirmed on Thursday the state would pour $17.5 million into the club across four years as the Force transition to a not-for-profit organisation. Forrest announced earlier this year he would be transferring ownership of the Perth-based franchise back to RugbyWA, raising fears the Super Rugby franchise could fold. Forrest, under his Tattarang umbrella, saved the Force from extinction when the franchise was cut from Super Rugby by Rugby Australia in 2017.

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Tattarang matches government funding

It is believed Forrest has tipped in about $90 million since. But that ownership model meant the Force were ineligible to receive government funds, something that will now change as a not-for-profit organisation. It has been reported Tattarang are willing to match the government's funding promise. If that ends up being the case, the Force will receive $35 million across the next four years.

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Asked whether it was an appropriate use of funds, Saffioti said it was not uncommon for the state government to financially support sporting codes. Well, taxpayers support a lot of codes.

For example, we provide $15 million a year to football, she said. This is supporting union in WA by transitioning it from a privately held club to an association-held club. It's a transition. We've asked for some efficiencies to get leaner and to be able to support rugby in WA.

Minister defends state investment

We've got the World Cup next year. We're of course supporting the community clubs significantly. So we want to transition, and this is part of that transition. Liberal MP Nick Goiran said the money showed what the state government's priorities were.

The various priorities are very, very disappointing, and so look, I'm not surprised that that's where their focus is, and hopefully more Western Australians are waking up to this, she said. I'd like to see the $17.5 million dollars put into child protection. RugbyWA chair John Welborn welcomed the funding. This announcement brings the Force back to the community, who will play a larger role in the future of the elite game in this state, he said.

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It was RugbyWA who won the right to host a Super Rugby franchise in Perth in 2004. This investment will support participation and player pathways, enabling us to develop the next wave of Carlo Tizzanos and Sammy Woods to rise from local ranks to represent not only the Force and the professional game across WA, but the Wallabies and Wallaroos. RugbyWA's One Rugby Strategy aims to establish a more sustainable operating model that delivers benefits across the broader rugby community.

Strategy strengthens women's rugby pathways

The initiative is designed to strengthen connections between grassroots clubs, schools, development programs and elite-level competition. It is hoped this will create clearer pathways for WA players to progress through every stage of the game, with a key focus also being on growing opportunities for women and girls in rugby. Dedicated funding will support the Western Force Women's High Performance and Academy programs.