WA prison report shows 18 facilities over capacity and 111 people sleeping on floors

Western Australia's prison watchdog found 18 facilities operating over capacity, with 111 people sleeping on mattresses on the floor, as the 2025/26 annual report details overcrowding and Aboriginal over-representation.

Western Australia's prison watchdog has revealed that 18 of the state's facilities are operating over capacity, with 111 people in custody sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

Western Australia Prison Overcrowding and Aboriginal Incarceration

The Office of the Inspector of Custodial Services 2025/26 annual report, released today, detailed the extent of overcrowding across the prison system. The report showed there were 7,809 adult males and 888 adult females in prison. Nearly half of all adults in custody were Aboriginal people, highlighting significant over-representation in the state's prisons. In youth detention, there were 77 boys and three girls.

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The percentage of Aboriginal children in detention was even higher than the adult populations, at 69 per cent for young males. The figures underscore the disproportionate impact of the justice system on Indigenous youth. The controversial Unit 18, a unit in an adult prison for disruptive juveniles, had no occupants as of June 2026. The unit has been the subject of ongoing debate and criticism regarding the treatment of young people in the adult prison system.

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Youth Detention Costs and Juvenile Justice Concerns

The cost of housing a prisoner is around $388 a day, or $141,620 a year. In juvenile detention, the cost skyrockets to $4,533 a day, reflecting the higher expenses associated with detaining young people. Separately, the Australian Federal Police is calling on parents and teachers to monitor teens for signs they could be on the brink of violence. The force foiled several mass-casualty terror plots, and its counter-terror commander issued an urgent warning about the surge in youth radicalisation.

First home buyers who used the 5 per cent deposit scheme and work in industries exposed to a softening economy are more likely to be falling behind on their mortgages than those in more resilient professions. The warning comes as economic pressures mount for certain sectors. Australians earning less than the minimum wage will lose more than half of their future pay rises to bracket creep, some of Australia's most prominent economists have warned.

They called for an overhaul of the tax system to cover the nation's growing spending pressures. In the United States, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth slammed the impeachment proceedings against him as a politically motivated stunt by a disgruntled politician. He drew comparisons between himself and Donald Trump ahead of a vote in the House of Representatives.

Perth Home Values Fall Sharply Over Six Months

Perth's home values have plummeted over the past six months, with new figures revealing it to be the fastest decline in property prices over the past four decades. According to Cotality, dwelling values across the metropolitan area are now 8.9 per cent below the record high in April, the steepest decline over a comparable period in 40 years. The only capital city to record a steeper decline was Sydney.

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Independent neurologist Professor Kevin O'Connor was one of six medical witnesses listed to give evidence at the WA Coroner's Court yesterday. It was the second day of the inquest into the deaths of Bombara and his victims, Jennifer Petelczyc, 59, and her daughter Gretl, 18. The inquest continues to examine the circumstances surrounding the deaths.