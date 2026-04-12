WA Park Home Residents Face Eviction After Sale, Leaving Many with 'Zero Outcome'

Residents of a Western Australian park home community are facing eviction after the park was sold, leaving them with limited options and financial strain. The sale of the Acclaim Rose Gardens Beachside Holiday Park has displaced long-term residents, forcing them to find new accommodation and navigate complex legal and financial challenges.

Reg Hoyling and his partner, Eva Johnson, envisioned their park home on WA's south coast as their haven for retirement, a place to spend their golden years. They invested their life savings in the property, purchasing the house for $154,000 and paying an additional $16,000 for the furniture and everything inside. They believed it was a sound investment, a comfortable and affordable way to enjoy their later life.

However, their peace was shattered when the Acclaim Rose Gardens Beachside Holiday Park was sold in early 2025. Along with two dozen other long-term residents, they received a notice to vacate, abruptly altering their retirement plans and throwing their lives into turmoil. The news came as a complete shock, leaving them feeling betrayed and uncertain about their future. The couple, like many others, had invested not just their money, but also their hopes and dreams into this community, only to find themselves displaced and facing an uncertain future. The experience has been incredibly stressful, and the lack of support or clear recourse has added to their distress. This situation highlights the vulnerability of residents in park homes who own their dwelling but not the land it sits on, a complex issue that requires careful consideration and protection for those involved.\The caravan park, situated on crown land, was formerly owned by the state government, which sold it to RAC Tourism Assets last year. This sale triggered the eviction notices, leaving the residents scrambling to find alternative housing. Hoyling, in a state of panic, sought help from various avenues, including members of parliament, Consumer Protection, and the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT). He also spent significant money trying to find a solution, only to find no positive outcome. The frustration and emotional toll on the affected residents are immense. Tenants were given the option to relocate their park homes to the nearby Panorama Caravan Park. However, this move required additional work and expenses to make their homes compliant with the new site's regulations, particularly concerning bushfire safety standards. Some former Rose Garden tenants, such as Jan and Victor Nickolson, are currently residing at the Panorama site in caravans while they await the completion of necessary preparations. She had originally planned to move her park home to the new site, but discovering that the cost of meeting bushfire safety regulations could reach up to $90,000 forced her to reconsider. Consequently, she made the difficult decision to sell her park home. Now, she is temporarily staying with various family members. This situation underscores the financial strain and emotional burden faced by the residents during this transition period. The costs of relocating and modifying their homes have become an insurmountable barrier for many, forcing them to uproot their lives and find alternative housing solutions.\The City of Albany, in an attempt to provide support, stated that they had extended assistance to long-term Rose Garden tenants, surpassing the required legislative framework. However, this assistance has been criticized as insufficient by the displaced residents. Consumer Protection Commissioner Trish Blake emphasized the inherent risks associated with this type of accommodation, where residents own their homes but not the land. Blake explained that the tenancy agreements are governed by WA's Residential Parks (Long-stay Tenants) Act 2006, which is currently under review. She further clarified the legal distinctions between fixed-term and periodic tenancy agreements. In the case of fixed-term agreements, the tenancy rights typically transfer with the sale of the park, providing some protection to the tenants. Conversely, in periodic agreements, which are month-to-month, the new owners have the right to request vacant possession. The ongoing review of the Residential Parks Act is viewed as an opportunity to provide greater clarity and enhanced protections for both tenants and operators within the industry. Carol McCracken, the chief executive of Caravan and Camping WA, stated that the review presents a chance to improve the understanding and legal framework surrounding park home tenancies, and to ensure fairness and stability for all parties involved. This situation underlines the need for clear regulations and protection for vulnerable residents and a fair process in case of such sales





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