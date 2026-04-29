WA Police Sanctioned Over Treatment of Man Who Died by Suicide in Prison

Six WA Police officers have received managerial sanctions following an investigation into their handling of Linton Ryan, a man who took his own life in Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison after a constable dismissed his suicide warning. The Aboriginal Legal Service of WA has criticized the sanctions as inadequate, highlighting systemic issues of Indigenous incarceration and deaths in custody in Western Australia.

A deeply concerning case has come to light in Western Australia , revealing managerial sanctions have been issued to six WA Police officers following their handling of a man, Linton Ryan , who tragically took his own life while in custody at Eastern Goldfields Regional Prison in April 2025.

An investigation by the ABC last year exposed disturbing details surrounding Ryan’s treatment, specifically a constable’s callous response to the man’s explicit warning that he was contemplating suicide. The constable, in a voice message shared with a friend after Ryan’s death, recounted the interaction with chilling indifference, stating he dismissed Ryan’s plea with a dismissive ‘yeah whatever’ before placing him in a cell.

The officer then concluded the message with a giggle and the phrase ‘um, lol’, followed by a request for secrecy. This revelation sparked an internal investigation by WA Police, prompted by the ABC’s reporting, and led to an apology to Ryan’s mother, Lynette McIntyre. While the constable in question has since returned to duty after receiving a ‘managerial sanction’, five additional officers, including a supervisor, have also been sanctioned in relation to failures in custody procedures.

The sanctions, described as non-disciplinary actions intended to correct officer behavior, have been widely criticized as inadequate by the Aboriginal Legal Service of WA (ALSWA). Peter Collins, the legal services director for ALSWA, expressed his dismay, stating the penalties amounted to little more than a ‘slap on the wrist’ and signaled a lack of serious accountability within the force. He argued that the response effectively condones the continuation of such behavior.

Linton Ryan, a 31-year-old Noongar Wongai Adnyamathanha man, was on remand facing charges of aggravated assault occasioning bodily harm, stemming from allegations of attempting to strangle his partner. However, his mental health was severely compromised, and he had a documented history of self-harm. During his time in the police watch house, he engaged in self-harm by smearing himself with faeces, and an ALSWA lawyer noted a significant, untreated gouge wound on his arm.

He was deemed too unwell to attend his court hearing prior to his transfer to prison. Ryan’s brother, Shannon Smith, echoed the sentiment that the sanctions were insufficient, firmly believing his brother would still be alive had his pleas for help been taken seriously. He emphasized the police’s failure to provide necessary support when Ryan explicitly expressed suicidal ideation, instead of responding with mockery and disregard.

The case highlights a broader systemic issue within WA Police and the state’s disproportionately high rates of First Nations incarceration and deaths in custody. WA currently holds the highest per capita rate of Indigenous incarceration in Australia, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, and also records the highest number of Indigenous deaths in custody, as indicated by data from the Australian Institute of Criminology.

Mr. Collins pointed to deeply ingrained attitudes and behaviors within the police force as the root cause of the mistreatment of Linton Ryan, asserting that the relationship between police and Aboriginal people in Western Australia is at an all-time low. ALSWA’s custody notification data projects nearly 50,000 Aboriginal people will be arrested by the end of the year, continuing a troubling trend. Despite these statistics, WA Police maintain their commitment to serving and protecting all community members.

They also highlighted that Ryan was a declared serial family violence offender, emphasizing their zero-tolerance policy towards perpetrators of family violence and their prioritization of victim-survivor safety. However, the focus on this aspect of the case does little to address the fundamental failures in duty of care and the devastating consequences of the officers’ actions.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for systemic reform within WA Police and a more compassionate and effective approach to handling vulnerable individuals in custody





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WA Police Suicide Indigenous Incarceration Deaths In Custody Aboriginal Legal Service Linton Ryan Managerial Sanctions Western Australia

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