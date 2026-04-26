WA Resources Industry Flexes Political Muscle, Sparks Disputes

The powerful resources sector in Western Australia significantly influenced political debate this week, impacting discussions on taxation, environmental regulations, and federal-state relations. The week saw disagreements between state and federal governments, and protests against major resource projects.

The influence of Western Australia 's resources industry was prominently displayed this week, impacting political discourse and decision-making. The sector's economic weight appeared to sway even Premier Roger Cook , bringing his views closer to those of Liberal Opposition Leader Angus Taylor on certain issues, rather than aligning with his own Labor colleagues.

Taylor, upon visiting Perth, actively courted key figures in the resources sector, endorsing the state's GST arrangement and acknowledging the industry's contribution to overall prosperity. This approach signaled a clear attempt to gain acceptance within the state's powerful economic landscape. A central point of contention revolved around a proposed 25% tax on gas exports, initially explored following the passage of environmental laws supported by the Greens.

Woodside, a major oil and gas company, vehemently opposed the tax, arguing it would jeopardize their projects. Cook, while acknowledging the superficial appeal of the tax, emphasized the need to attract long-term investment and maintain a favorable environment for resource development. Taylor, on the other hand, pledged to boost investment through increased exploration, expedited environmental approvals, and a reversal of the aforementioned environmental law changes, criticizing them as detrimental to investment.

This divergence highlighted a fundamental disagreement on balancing environmental concerns with economic growth. The week also revealed friction between the state and federal governments on issues beyond resource taxation. WA Health Minister Meredith Hammat expressed frustration with the Commonwealth's handling of aged care, citing underfunding as a major contributor to older patients remaining in hospital beds due to a lack of alternative care options.

A tense exchange with Federal Aged Care Minister Sam Rae underscored a disconnect in understanding the challenges faced by the state. Furthermore, Hammat struggled to provide cost estimates for new hospital beds, citing complex funding formulas and variable usage patterns, raising questions about budgetary transparency. Simultaneously, Woodside's annual general meeting was disrupted by protests against the development of gas fields in the Browse Basin, with activists voicing concerns about environmental impact, particularly on the marine ecosystem.

The protests, involving disruptive tactics like whale song performances and stage invasions, demonstrated the strong opposition to the project from environmental groups like Greenpeace, who dispute Woodside's claims of minimal environmental harm





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Western Australia Resources Industry Roger Cook Angus Taylor Gas Tax Environmental Regulations Aged Care Woodside Browse Basin

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