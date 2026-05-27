WA State Transfers 8.8‑Ha Geraldton Site to Council for $1 to Build 140 Key‑Worker Homes

The Western Australian government will sell a 8.8‑hectare parcel south of Geraldton's CBD to the City of Greater Geraldton for a token $1, aiming to create a 140‑unit housing village for essential workers. The deal, accompanied by $8.7 million in infrastructure funding, underscores shifting responsibilities from state to local authorities and reflects a wider regional push to expand affordable housing amid growing demand.

The Western Australia n government has agreed to transfer a parcel of 8.8 hectares of vacant land, situated just south of the Geraldton central business district, to the City of Greater Geraldton for the symbolic price of one dollar.

The land is earmarked for the construction of a new housing village that will provide 140 dwellings for key workers, including hospital staff, teachers and other essential service providers. The state has already invested $8.7 million in the basic infrastructure-known as headworks-required to make the site development‑ready, but the council will still need to raise an additional $2.3 million to complete the works and bring the project to fruition.

Mayor Jerry Clune described the $1 sale as a surprise and emphasized that the council is still working through the finer details of the scheme, from design concepts to financing arrangements, before a final decision on whether to develop the site directly or to partner with private developers can be made. The announcement has highlighted a growing tension between state and local government responsibilities.

Shadow Local Government Minister Kirrilee Warr warned that housing, traditionally a state‑level issue, is increasingly being offloaded onto councils, turning them into a "dumping ground" for problems that higher tiers have failed to resolve. Warr pointed out that local authorities are now being asked to step into roles that have never been part of their core remit, such as providing child‑care facilities and GP services, alongside the already stretched duties of road maintenance, rate collection and waste management.

WA Housing Minister John Carey acknowledged the shift, stating that collaborating across all tiers of government is essential to address the acute housing shortage that is affecting regional communities throughout the state. Geraldton is not alone in grappling with these pressures. Across the Wheatbelt, the Shire of Dowerin is also exploring ways to increase its housing stock to attract and retain a skilled workforce.

Recent council minutes reveal that Dowerin is budgeting for the construction of four‑by‑two dwellings that could later be leased back to the state under the Government Regional Officer Housing program. In another instance, a council voted to subdivide council‑owned land into eight new lots, debating whether to sell the parcels to private developers or to build and manage rental homes using ratepayer funds.

These examples illustrate a broader trend in regional Western Australia: local governments are stepping up to fill the gap left by state inaction, seeking innovative solutions to meet the housing needs of their communities while balancing fiscal constraints and the expectations of their constituents





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