WA Underground Mine Rescue Competition Draws 14 Teams to Kalgoorlie

Fourteen teams competed in Western Australia's annual Underground Mine Rescue Competition near Kalgoorlie, testing emergency response skills in a historic event dating back over a century.

Teams from fourteen mine sites across the Eastern Goldfields competed over the weekend in a series of simulated emergencies. Emergency response teams from some of Western Australia's biggest mines gathered near Kalgoorlie for the state's underground mine rescue competition. The annual competition puts teams through their paces, responding to rescue and other disaster events that can potentially hit underground mines. This major event was held at the Gordon Sirdar gold mine, located north-east of Kalgoorlie -Boulder and approximately 630 kilometers from Perth.

Historic Rescue Traditions Continue

The event and its volunteer ethos draw on more than a century of history and tradition, dating back to Western Australia's earliest gold rushes. Emergency response teams tasked with keeping miners safe in one of the most complex working environments on the planet have put themselves to the test in Western Australia's annual Underground Mine Rescue Competition. While the equipment has changed, the volunteer ethos draws on more than 100 years of emergency response traditions across the state's mining industry. This long-standing commitment to safety highlights the enduring importance of preparedness in an industry that has evolved significantly over time.

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Intense Simulations and Realistic Scenarios

Mine emergency response teams train in everything from firefighting to underwater rescue to first aid. Once a year, teams from some of the state's biggest mines gather to test their skills at the competition, which is run by the WA Chamber of Minerals and Energy. This year's event brought together fourteen teams, the largest field in a decade. Teams are scored across a number of categories, both to find the overall winner but also to improve their skills before a real emergency strikes. The rescue team from Liontown Resources was competing for the first time, reflecting the lithium miner's status as a relative newcomer in the historic mining region.

Volunteers are dressed in elaborate makeup and had scripts designed to push rescuers to their limits and see if they can remember their training in chaos. Team captain Meghan Page, a mining engineer, joined the company's rescue team for the opportunity to get hands-on, and quickly fell in love with it. She noted that she is actually slightly afraid of heights, but when she is on ropes, that fear goes away. Events simulate numerous casualty events, with volunteers dressing up and acting to simulate real situations. Ms. Page stated that a major reason she joined was knowing there are people watching each other's backs.

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Preparing for Real World Emergencies

If she had family or a partner on site, she would want to know that there were people like her and her team training and there if things went wrong. Judges decide the overall winner from points scored from a range of categories, but the main focus remains on preparation for real-world emergencies. Underground events include real fire and flooded tunnels, and even the fake casualties use convincing makeup to make it feel real. Mines Rescue Committee chair Daniel Gloss, a twenty-year industry veteran, said months of preparation go into the event.

Mr. Gloss mentioned that it is hard to estimate how many hundreds or thousands of hours go into setting up mine rescue events. He emphasized that they create a really realistic, dynamic environment and put the teams under pressure. The team is put through fairly intense and developed scenarios to really look at how those skills play out in an actual scenario. This rigorous approach ensures that responders are as ready as possible for the unpredictable nature of underground mining hazards.

Legacy Of Varischetti Rescue Endures

The Varischetti Rescue of March 1907 in Western Australia's remote Goldfields shows just how much the technology has changed, but the risks remain the same. Modesto Charlie Varischetti became trapped underground at the Bonnievale gold mine after a sudden storm saw floodwaters break into the mine's underground tunnels. Modesto Varischetti was three hundred metres underground when floodwater trapped him in an air pocket for nine days. Four volunteer divers worked for nine days to rescue the mine worker, using the diving equipment of the day to stage a miracle rescue.

Underwater obstacles at this year's event were designed to be similar to conditions during the 2018 Thai cave rescue, and state-of-the-art technology will be made available to teams. Potieter has been part of the mine rescue team for seven years. She mentioned that her family has always been part of working in mining and always been part of the emergency response teams. Her father was a little bit apprehensive of her joining, but as time went on, he became pretty proud.

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Community Bonds and Safety Commitment

The biggest thing for her was how close she became with the other ERT members. She believes that this connection is definitely what has drawn her the most to ERT and why she will continue doing it probably for the rest of her life. Teams from across the Eastern Goldfields attended the competition on Sunday, representing some of the largest miners in the state. Attending the underground competition for the first time, Evolution Mining medic Annika Messervy said she joined the ERT team eighteen months ago because it frightened her.

Despite the fears, the sense of community and the critical nature of the work drive volunteers to participate. The competition serves not only as a contest but as a vital training ground for professionals who may one day save lives. The gathering of such a large number of teams demonstrates the collective commitment to safety within the Western Australian mining sector. By refining their skills in a controlled but challenging environment, these teams ensure they are ready to face any emergency that may arise underground.