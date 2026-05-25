WA Urged to Ease Aged Care Shortage as New Beds Needed by 2030

Western Australia is facing a time-critical aged care bed shortage, with an estimated 1,600 to 2,700 new beds needed by 2030 to cope with its aging population. Analysis has shown that residential aged care in particular is close to capacity, with acute shortages in various areas of Greater Perth. The state government is under pressure to increase funding for the construction of new aged care facilities, and Aged Care Minister Simone McGurk has urged the federal government to provide financial support.

Western Australia is facing a substantial and time-critical shortage of aged care beds, with an estimated 1,600 to 2,700 additional beds needed by 2030 to cope with its aging population.

The state government acknowledges that the cost of building new aged care beds is a significant challenge, with estimates suggesting that the cost of a new bed is around half a million dollars. A $100 million low-interest loan scheme, which the current federal government has refused to support, would be a step in the right direction to alleviate the shortage, Aged Care Minister Simone McGurk emphasized





abcnews / 🏆 5. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aged Care WA Shortage Beds _Commands Decentralization Policy Uncertainty Residential Care Funding Investment Facility Construction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Reputation shredding’: MSO board was urged to reinstate pianist Jayson GillhamBoard member Martin Foley has told a court hearing he raised the idea of bringing Gillham back on condition they could reach an agreement to “resolve the mess”.

Read more »

China to send astronaut to space station for longest mission ever, aiming for moon landing by 2030China aims to accomplish its ambitious goal of a crewed moon landing by 2030. This ambitious mission comes as it faces an accelerating race with NASA to the moon, which is seeking to achieve a crewed moon landing in 2028, two years ahead of China.

Read more »

Grizz Chapman, actor who played Grizz in 30 Rock, dies aged 52The actor, who played Tracy Jordan’s gentle bodyguard in 80 episodes of the beloved comedy, died in his sleep after years of health problems

Read more »

China launches astronauts into space amid new race to MoonChina has launched three astronauts into space, including one who will stay for a year for a study of the long-term impacts on a human in orbit, ahead of Beijing's goal of a crewed Moon landing by 2030.

Read more »