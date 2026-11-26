Thousands of Australians exposed to diethylstilboestrol in the womb are calling for a federal government investigation into the scale of exposure and an awareness campaign, as the UK apologises to victims and funds a review.

Campaigners including Jenny Long and a leading academic are calling on the federal government to investigate how many Australians were exposed to diethylstilboestrol, commonly known as DES, and to fund an awareness campaign urging affected women to get additional cancer screenings.

The push follows the UK government apologising to DES victims last year and commissioning a scientist-led review into the long-term impact of the pregnancy drug. It is estimated that more than 300,000 UK women were prescribed the drug during pregnancy. Governments in the US and France have funded long-term cohort studies into the effects of the drug.

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DES Scandal Compared To Thalidomide Tragedy

Those pressing for change have compared the scandal to Thalidomide, a drug used to treat morning sickness during the late 1950s and early 1960s that caused severe birth defects in children. For 65 years, Jenny Long has lived with the fallout of a medical decision made before she was born. She is infertile, has had numerous cysts removed from her ovaries, and needs frequent cancer screenings.

Mum had a lot of guilt because I was not able to fall pregnant, says Long, who was exposed to a synthetic estrogen while in the womb. It was prescribed to mothers between the 1940s and early 1970s under the false belief that it prevented miscarriages. The Ballarat woman is among an estimated tens of thousands of Australians who were exposed to DES. The drug is now linked to cancer, gynaecological problems, fertility issues and pregnancy complications.

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People definitely need to be more aware that they were given this drug or exposed to it, says Long, whose mother took DES in the early 1960s on her doctor advice after suffering multiple miscarriages. Australian doctors were advised to stop prescribing the controversial drug to pregnant women in 1972 after it was linked to a rare vaginal and cervical cancer called clear cell adenocarcinoma. Around one in 1000 DES daughters will develop this rare and aggressive cancer.

Carol Devine discovered when she was 16 that she had also been exposed to DES. Devine mother, who consumed 27 tablets of DES a day while pregnant in the hope of preventing miscarriage, had come across a Reader Digest article about links between the drug and clear cell adenocarcinoma. She sat her daughter down for a difficult conversation.

Jenny Long And Carol Devine Share DES Experiences

At that time, nothing was known about the incidence, says Devine, who now runs the advocacy and support group DES Action NSW from her home in the Sydney suburb of Thornleigh. I thought I was going to die. My mother suffered enormously with guilt. She felt terrible having taken it.

Devine has spent most of her life navigating the potential impact of being exposed to the drug in utero. She has had four miscarriages, two premature births and frequent surgeries to remove nodules from her uterus. In 1995, frustrated by the lack of public information about DES, Devine placed an advertisement in a local paper calling for other people exposed to the drug to contact her. The phone never stopped ringing, she says.

That gave me a clue as to the size of the problem. She has since fielded more than 1500 inquiries from across Australia. I have had midwives from that era phone me to tell me it was handed out like lollies, Devine says. The response from Australian health authorities has been disappointing, she argues.

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There would be a lot of people who are literally walking time bombs who do not know about this, and who need to know about the specialist care that they need, Devine warns. It has been swept under the carpet. This specialist care includes lifelong annual cervical screening tests and colposcopic examinations of both the cervix and the vagina. There is no established link between DES exposure and cancer in DES sons or grandchildren.

Professor Mintzes Highlights Lack Of DES Awareness

Professor Barbara Mintzes, a pharmaceutical policy expert at the University of Sydney School of Medicine and Health, first learnt about the dangers of DES while working at a women health organisation in Vancouver in 1983. A then 20-year-old woman called Harriet Simand, who had recently been treated for clear cell cancer caused by DES, reached out to the organisation to find out if other women had been exposed too. It was really the first known transplacental cancer, Mintzes says.

It develops post-puberty, and it had never previously been seen before in premenopausal women. Mintzes said the first randomised controlled trials into DES in the early 1950s found it was no better than a placebo in preventing miscarriage. But back then, there was no requirement for pharmaceutical companies to prove the efficacy of their drugs, so they were allowed to keep marketing it.

It is terrible to think that women were given this medication in good faith to protect their babies, but it has caused harm to them later on, she says. Mintzes called on the federal government to commission research into the scale of DES exposure, roll out awareness campaigns and ensure the training of doctors covers DES so they know what to look for.

Federal Government Rejects DES Scale Research Request

A spokesman for the federal Department of Health says it is currently not feasible to commission research into the scale of DES exposure due to the relatively small number of Australians found to be clinically affected, the lack of validated data sources, and the passing of time. The Department of Health, Disability and Ageing will continue to monitor any emerging evidence relating to DES exposure and associated health conditions, to inform relevant policy decisions, he said.

The spokesman said individuals should discuss their personal circumstances, medical history and risk factors with their treating health professional, who is best placed to provide advice on appropriate screening, surveillance and follow-up care.