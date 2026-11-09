Wall Street loses $4.7 trillion as Democrats win Congress and governor races

AI-related stocks led a $4.7 trillion Wall Street meltdown after Democrats won control of Congress and key governor races, potentially slowing data centre construction and easing the AI funding bubble.

Wall Street lost $US3.2 trillion ($4.7 trillion) last Thursday as investors priced in the implications of the Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.

Democrats target data centre development

The selloff was dominated by artificial intelligence stocks. The blue tsunami that destroyed Republican control of Congress last week may have a silver lining for some key companies caught up in the scramble for AI supremacy. It may also help investors exposed to what appeared to be a swelling bubble. AI and data centres were high on the list of issues targeted by successful Democrat candidates.

Also read Live: Wall Street lifts on AI rebound, ASX set to gain

They capitalised on voter discontent over the impact of data centres on neighbourhoods, power charges and water supplies. The Democrats also made gains at the gubernatorial level. Before the elections, there were 26 Republican governors and 24 Democrats leading their states. Post-elections, there will be 30 Democrat governors and 20 Republicans.

In Texas, the epicentre of data centre developments, there is now a newly-elected Democrat senator and a new Democrat governor. Between 25 per cent and 30 per cent of all data centres being built or on the drawing boards are in Texas. Both new leaders campaigned against unfettered data centre development. Data centre construction was already a bottleneck for AI.

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Data centre construction slows AI pace

It was starting to squeeze as local opposition to construction intensified. If the build out of data centres slows, so will the pace of AI development more broadly. The growth rate of data centre capacity was already lagging prospective demand from frontier labs and hyperscalers. That demand was reflected in an explosion in capital expenditures.

After spending around $US750 billion this year, the hyperscalers alone were expected to spend more than $US1 trillion next year. Any material slowdown in capacity growth will flow back to reduced spending by the AI ecosystem. That may be a material positive for companies, investors and economies. AI investment has contributed as much as a third of US economic growth while boosting inflation.

The funding of the AI boom was already showing increasing signs of stress. Shares in hyperscalers, chipmakers and the neoclouds building data centres had already come off sharply from their highs earlier this year. Yields on bonds issued by hyperscalers and companies like SpaceX had spiked. The cost of credit default swaps on their debt had soared.

The brittleness of sector funding was underscored by circular financing and buy now, pay later deals between participants. Conventional markets were not able or willing to keep up with the sector's demand for finance. According to the Bank for International Settlements, more than half of all AI investments come from other AI firms. Nearly half the value of deals for cloud capacity and chips are supply-chain driven.

Wall Street prices in domino effects

There is still a risk that an event within one key participant could cause the entire sector to implode. On Thursday, Wall Street priced in the domino effects of a slowing rate of data centre construction. The overall market fell 4.3 per cent. The tech-laden Nasdaq index was down 5.5 per cent.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index of the largest chipmakers slumped more than 11 per cent. The Magnificent Seven big tech stocks were down only 4.5 per cent. There were marginal recoveries on Friday, with the overall market up 0.3 per cent. But the market theme was clear.

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Companies most closely tied to the data centre build out, the neoclouds and chipmakers, were hit hardest, along with Elon Musk's SpaceX and Tesla. Musk ploughed more than $US474 million into the losing cause, much of it in Texas. He can expect a tough time from Democrats at both the state and federal level. The chipmakers, Tesla and SpaceX lost more than $US1 trillion on Thursday.

Neoclouds suffer bigger losses than hyperscalers

The three biggest neoclouds CoreWeave, Nebius and IREN lost about $US10 billion. The hyperscalers Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Microsoft and Oracle lost about $US380 billion. Neocloud losses relative to market capitalisations were in the mid-teen percentages. Hyperscaler losses were in the low single digits.

Both hyperscalers and neoclouds were well off their highs this year even before Thursday's rout. Neocloud losses of almost 30 per cent before Thursday dwarfed the 5 per cent or so falls in the value of the biggest tech stocks. That differentiation is significant. The market was signalling recognition of the value of cashflows the hyperscalers generate from their legacy businesses.

This year the hyperscalers have become cashflow negative as AI spending outstripped the cash generating capacity of those businesses. That gap was expected to widen and make companies increasingly reliant on equity raisings and debt issues. Markets were becoming more nervous and more expensive for AI-related issuers because of their concentrated exposures to AI.

A slowing of the rate of AI development as hyperscalers adjust to the more complex, time-consuming and costly permitting process for new data centres will narrow or even close the gap between revenues and capital expenditures. It would put the sector on a more solid financial footing. It would not be good news for frontier labs or chipmakers. Anthropic and OpenAI have no legacy cashflows and are reliant on access to ever-increasing amounts of equity and debt and ever-escalating valuations.

Chipmakers face a smaller and slower-growing end-market for their chips. Anthropic had planned to float, but the changed political and market environment may alter those plans.