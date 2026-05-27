Wall Street Sets Records Amid Oil Drop and Banking Pressure; ASX Set to Open Lower

US stock indexes inch to new highs as falling oil prices provide relief, though banking stocks lag after JPMorgan's expense warning; Australian market expected to start down. Oil declines for a second week, and BP faces governance turmoil. Upcoming US GDP data and corporate governance investigations add to market focus.

Australian shares are poised to open lower following a subdued session on Wall Street , where major indexes, despite setting new records, showed muted movement. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite inched to fresh highs amid choppy trading, supported by a drop in oil prices that eases pressure on households and businesses globally.

Banking stocks weighed on the market; JPMorgan Chase fell nearly 2.9% after CEO Jamie Dimon cautioned that this year's expenses could exceed estimates by $1 billion. The S&P 500 gained less than 0.1%, adding to its previous record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% and the Nasdaq added 0.1%, both also closing at all-time highs. BP shares declined 2.7% after former chairman Albert Manifold claimed he was dismissed without cause and intends to dispute the company's account.

Oil prices fell for the second time this week, with Brent crude dipping below $95 for the first time in over a month and West Texas Intermediate settling at $88.68, a larger drop. Sean Clark, chief investment officer at Clark Capital Management Group, noted, "After such a large run-up in the markets, it's not surprising to me that there is a little bit of a pause. There's a lot of positives to look at right now.

Even though the outperformers are really being driven by tech, AI and AI-adjacent themes, I wouldn't discount the fact that the broad market is participating as well.

" Attention now turns to U.S. GDP data due today. In other headlines, a law firm is investigating allegations from a PwC employee that the firm ignored billing irregularities and failed to alert regulators.

Meanwhile, executives at major commodity firms suggest that even the ongoing shift in bargaining power toward large steelmakers will not prevent future contract disputes, described as "arm wrestles.





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