Wall Street Shines as a Rebound for Tech Stocks

Following a discouraging update on inflation, Wall Street experienced a rebound on Wednesday, with the majority of US stocks falling. Nevertheless, technology stocks led the way, with companies like Micron Technology and On Semiconductor climbing. The Australian sharemarket, on the other hand, is expected to decline.

A rebound for technology stocks led Wall Street to records on Wednesday, as the S&P 500 rose 0.6 per cent and topped its prior all-time high set at the start of the week.

Gains for tech stocks, such as Micron Technology and On Semiconductor, outweighed the majority of US stocks falling due to another discouraging update on inflation. The Australian sharemarket, on the other hand, is set to decline with futures at 6.08am AEST pointing to a fall of 24 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open. The Australian dollar is trading at US72.57¢ at 6.39am AEST





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Wall Street Tech Stocks Inflation Australian Markets Australian Dollar Fed Chair Confirmation Inflation Update Oil Prices Softbank Group Alibaba Group Exxonmobil Corp.

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