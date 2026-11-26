US stocks fell sharply as AI-linked shares sold off and inflation stayed high, while President Trump proposed new tariffs on major trading partners.

Wall Street fell sharply on Wednesday as a sell-off in AI-linked shares deepened and investors weighed stubbornly high inflation against a new round of proposed US tariffs.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged about 4 per cent in early trading amid mounting doubt over whether the debt-fuelled AI boom can deliver sufficient returns. Fear of increased regulatory scrutiny after the Democratic sweep in the midterm elections added to the pressure during a turbulent month for markets. At 11:28am US time, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 602.93 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 49,415.77.

Also read Wall Street Rally Falters as AI Stocks Slide and Inflation Fears Rise

Wall Street Tech Stocks Plunge

The S&P 500 lost 181.04 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 7,020.05, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 899.93 points, or 3.79 per cent, to 22,833.60. The S&P 500 technology sector led the losses with a 5.2 per cent fall. Most other sectors on the benchmark were also trading in negative territory. Chip makers led the declines, with Nvidia falling 8.7 per cent and the broader Philadelphia Semiconductor Index losing 7.3 per cent.

Among other megacaps, Alphabet fell 5 per cent, Amazon shed 5.4 per cent, and Microsoft and Apple were down 3 per cent and 1.7 per cent respectively. Anthropic slipped 2.1 per cent, closing on Tuesday at US$81.90, below its US$83 IPO price after a blockbuster market debut last week. Since soaring to US$115 per share on the day the first major frontier lab went public, Anthropic shares have tumbled by about 30 per cent.

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Jensen Huang's return as Nvidia CEO provided a temporary reprieve at the start of the week, but broader concerns lingered. The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the S&P 500 remained on track for their worst November since 2008. Technology companies, particularly those focused on AI, have large market values that give them a dominant influence over whether major indexes rise or fall. Nvidia is among the most valuable companies on Wall Street and its surge on Monday led a tech sector rally.

It is now the biggest weight pushing the market lower. The S&P 500 index is down roughly 7 per cent for November, after losing some ground in October and September. Stocks have been generally falling since setting an all-time high last month as worries grow that AI stock prices have grown unjustifiably high.

Inflation Concerns Weigh on Markets

Questions about Nvidia's corporate governance, as well as the influence of a US president who owns millions of dollars' worth of shares in the company, have added to concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence sector. Relief over Huang's return as CEO is fading because of worries that AI might not produce enough profit to justify the large investments and stock values. That dynamic is running up against stubbornly high inflation.

The latest update on inflation showed prices rose at a more aggressive 3.8 per cent rate in October from the same period last year, following a 3.6 per cent rate in September. The data is from the Federal Reserve's preferred measure of inflation, the personal consumption expenditures price index. The rate of inflation is well above the central bank's target of 2 per cent.

Aside from potentially stifling economic growth, high inflation could mean higher interest rates, with the Fed likely to raise its benchmark rate to try to tame inflation. The economy has been resilient, though, even as inflation squeezes households and businesses and consumers grow increasingly anxious about spending and finances. The government said the economy grew even faster in the July-September quarter than previously estimated, with growth revised upward to a 4.3 per cent annual rate, the fastest in three years.

Much of the spending driving the economy has come from large tech firms building out AI infrastructure and from upper-income households. There are signs poorer Americans are relying more on credit to sustain their spending. Wall Street expects the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate at its upcoming meeting in December, and again in early 2027.

High interest rates can slow economic growth and inflation by making borrowing more expensive, but that also makes it more difficult for tech companies to keep borrowing money to pay for the industry's growth. Meanwhile, the US proposed new tariffs on 14 major trading partners to combat what it calls structural excess industrial capacity, reviving global trade tensions.

New US Tariffs Target Trading Partners

China will face the highest tariff rates, with the proposed 20 per cent excess-capacity levies being in addition to the roughly 25 per cent duties imposed during US President Donald Trump's first term. Goods from China, Brazil, the EU and Vietnam are all set to be taxed higher as Donald Trump doubles down on his tariff policies after a midterms drubbing.

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The US plans to hike tariffs on China, the European Union and other trading partners after the US Supreme Court struck down broader tariffs set last year. Businesses tend to pass along some or all of the cost of tariffs to consumers. Tariff concerns were overshadowing economic data, B. Riley Wealth chief market strategist Art Hogan said.

The extra tariffs could cloud the outlook for investors grappling with the prospect of interest rates staying higher for longer, as inflation has accelerated and oil prices have seen a sustained rise tied to the US-Iran war. Higher oil prices, fuelled by the US war with Iran and its impact on the world's oil supply, have also contributed to inflation. Oil prices rose 1.1 per cent to US$89.80 a barrel on Wednesday.

The price has swung between US$72 and US$114 since the United States and Israel attacked Iran in February. Energy companies mostly gained ground Wednesday, including a 1 per cent rise for Chevron. Anger over stubbornly high prices was a factor in pushing voters to punish Republicans by handing majorities in the House and the Senate to Democrats. In other stocks, Dell Technologies fell 7 per cent even after raising its annual revenue and profit forecasts.

Santa Claus Rally Looks Unlikely

Rival PC maker HP gained 11.7 per cent after reporting fourth-quarter revenue and profit above analysts' estimates. The fundamental support for a year-end rally simply isn't there, SWBC chief investment officer Chris Brigati said in a note. The AI-inspired rally continues to run out of steam, and without evidence that massive capex spending will deliver the profit and revenue goals the market expects, there is little incentive for a rebound.

At this point, between the AI angst and the newly announced tariffs, it doesn't look like the Santa Claus Rally is in store for us this year, said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer for Northlight Asset Management, in a research note. Treasury yields fell in the bond market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.82 per cent from 4.91 per cent late Tuesday. Markets fell throughout Europe and Asia.

South Korea's Kospi lost 6.2 per cent as Samsung Electronics fell 9.9 per cent and SK Hynix plummeted 11.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 2.8 per cent. OpenAI investor SoftBank Group slumped 14.8 per cent. The ASX is set to brush off the negative lead and open higher, with futures at 4.50am AEDT pointing to a gain of 26 points, or 0.3 per cent, at the open.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 2.05-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 2.97-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 posted 8 new 52-week highs and 11 new lows, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 424 new lows. US financial markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will close at 1pm US eastern time on Friday.