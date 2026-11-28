Wallabies coach Les Kiss says Australia must develop a killer instinct, back their attack and improve discipline to challenge for the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Kiss will stay in Europe to visit France-based players as part of World Cup planning.

Wallabies coach Les Kiss says Australia must develop a killer instinct, back their attack in all parts of the field and stop giving opponents an easy leg up if they are to play on the final weekend of the Rugby World Cup next year.

That was his end-of-tour verdict after Ireland beat Australia in London, and he confirmed his World Cup planning will continue in the UK and Europe in coming weeks. Kiss plans to visit France-based Wallabies including Langi Gleeson, Tom Banks, Josh Kemeny, Will Skelton and Toulouse teenage sensation Heinz Lemoto. He also hopes to catch up with Tom Hooper in Exeter to keep in touch and build relationships.

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The Wallabies squad fly home on Monday, but Kiss said he would be staying and roadtripping in England and France to visit Australian players also on his radar.

"I will go down to Montpellier, see this couple of boys there-Langi and Tom down there as well," Kiss said. "Make sure we catch up with Will again. Maybe Heinz, those types of guys, if I can. There are some guys I can get down to see - Hoops again down in Exeter, just to keep in touch with them, and Kemeny.

Just to make sure they know that we're looking, that we're there and hopefully just build those relationships.

Kiss Reviews Modest First Season Stats

" The headline numbers in Kiss's first season are modest. In all, he oversaw five wins and one draw from 11 games after taking over from Joe Schmidt in August. The Wallabies had built an undefeated run of five games before losing five of their last six. The season ended with a 38-14 defeat to Ireland, following earlier European losses of 26-42 to France and 22-45 to England.

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Australia also fell 31-33 to Ireland in Sydney in July and 12-15 to Scotland this month. The gap between the Sydney and London performances against Ireland tells the story. In Sydney the Wallabies scored five tries with swagger and efficiency, including one via pick-and-drive, while the opening two came from spinning the ball wide into Ireland's quarter. They scored five tries from six visits to the Ireland 22 at a season-best average of 4.4 points per visit.

In London they stubbornly relied on one-out forward charges and scored only 14 points from 11 visits at a season-low 1.3 points per entry, despite having even more possession and territory at Twickenham. Kiss said growth in persistence and belief in the plan was the next step. He said: "We want to grow that persistence, and backing what we're good at. They put up a good defence, which probably pushed us away from our game a little bit.

We've got to have that mindset to stay on our game and keep backing it.

" He added: "We narrowed up a little bit rather than created a bit of space out wide for us when we could have. The plan we put into the play just doesn't carry on, so it's making sure we keep backing our game, backing our plan, and not give the opposition easy outs.

" Kiss was also critical of his side's discipline, not only in terms of penalties but in sticking to the defensive plan. He said: "We were disappointed that they broke shape a few times, which meant that they got into our A-zone and scored two tries from it.

" Coach-killer penalties on attack on the Ireland line also let Ireland kick to the corner and score twice. Kiss found positives too, praising Kalani Thomas, pointing to set-piece strength across the Tests and depth built at prop, lock and halfback. Kiss said: "There's progress. I don't know what the stats were for this year, but there were some good wins, some good moments.

We've got to become a better 80-minute team, that's for sure.

" He pointed to the strength of the set-piece across the 14 Tests. It was a campaign that began as it ended, with a deflating loss to the world's No 2 side, yet it included six wins, a draw and seven defeats across all fixtures. The Bledisloe Cup stayed with New Zealand after a 93-40 aggregate blackout, and there were no embarrassing losses to lower-ranked teams.

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Highlights Include Thrilling South Africa Win

Australia beat Italy 57-10 in Perth to close the Joe Schmidt era, beat Japan 91-49 across twin Tests, and defied Argentina 55-49 in two torrid away Tests. The season highlight came against South Africa, the world's No 1 side, for the second year running. Australia led 42-17 at one stage with attacking flair but collected four yellow cards and defended with 11 men at the death before holding on to win 42-38.

The result showed the heart, and the discipline problems, that define this team. Kiss took the job with the Wallabies spluttering, and used the year to shore up defence, sharpen the set-piece and blood rookies, roughies and fringe players in key World Cup positions. Several players emerged. Josh Canham, born in Illinois and raised in Melbourne, is a major discovery as a lineout weapon and crafty ball carrier, joining Tom Hooper and Jeremy Williams as tall options.

A back row featuring John Eales medallists Fraser McReight and Rob Valetini, hitman deputy Carlo Tizzano and captain Harry Wilson wins plenty of ball, though using it remains an issue. Ryan Lonergan started the year well at halfback, but Kalani Thomas's first Test start was a revelation, full of breaks, innovative passes and nifty kicks.

Needs Safe Hands at No 10 Role

If Thomas is to kick on to the level of Antoine Dupont, Kiss needs a No 10 with safe hands and the magic to alchemise a star-studded backline. Carter Gordon strung together three Tests after an injury-riven return but remains too much rollercoaster and not enough ringmaster. Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii was signed in 2024 to spearhead World Cup ticket sales and lit up Twickenham on debut, but has not hit those heights since.

He may be better used ripping solos on the wing than playing bass-lines in midfield traffic. The bright light on the horizon is the return of Mark Nawaqanitawase, who lit up the NRL for two seasons and is now on sabbatical in Japan. If he joins a back three with Suaalii and Max Jorgensen, Australia have a devastating triple-threat of speed out wide and an airforce for kick collects.

World Cup Ambitions Focus on New Zealand

If those avengers assemble, it could begin at the pre-Cup ANZAC Day Test. Beating New Zealand at Suncorp on a Sunday afternoon would kickstart a charge before Tests against Argentina in Sydney and Townsville and a Bledisloe shot at the MCG. Kurtley Beale, back in the Test arena for the first time since 2021, backed his coach's assessment and said the side can play much better and contend at the Rugby World Cup.

"I can't fault their effort - they care," Beale said. "They work extremely hard and they're a brave bunch. They're courageous, but we just got to be super smart and in the way we play the game. We've got to make the most of the opportunities when we have the ball, and I thought throughout the tour we were building up until the Ireland game.

Although there were some great, great passages there, where we just need to be more consistent. If we had been consistent in the way we kind of attacked the ball, and made the most of those opportunities in the 22.

Then you know, it'd be a different game.

" Beale said he was motivated to try and play at a fourth World Cup, and said the tournament "is a different beast". "Playing in front of our home fans at our home World Cup is all the motivation you need to compete against the best in the world," he said.