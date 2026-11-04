Rugby Australia offers $20,000 Test payments as Wallabies face NSW Supreme Court image rights case

Rugby Australia has written to all players detailing pay offers including higher Test match payments and Rugby World Cup bonuses, while warning them to keep commercial commitments as RUPA pursues legal action over image rights.

Rugby Australia has written to every professional Australian player detailing its pay offer, including increased Test match payments of 20,000 dollars and Rugby World Cup win bonuses of 175,000 dollars for both the Wallabies and the Wallaroos.

RUPA Commences Legal Action Over Image Rights

The letter, signed by chief executive Phil Waugh, was sent on Tuesday and obtained by this masthead. The Rugby Union Players Association has informed Rugby Australia it is commencing legal action over player image rights, with the matter likely to be heard in the NSW Supreme Court on Friday. The dispute centres on RUPA's creation of a new trust to house player image rights. The two sides are at loggerheads after negotiations for a new collective bargaining agreement failed.

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In the letter, Waugh said the Rugby Bodies, meaning Rugby Australia and the Super Rugby franchises, do not accept that the new trust holds the rights. He warned against any move by players to boycott commercial activities or broadcast commitments, or to wear protest shirts, stating those duties are contained in players' individual contracts.

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Players must continue to meet their obligations under Schedule A, the letter said, including commercial and promotional appearances, media and broadcast partner commitments, social media posts requested by a Rugby Body on 24 hours' notice, and rules on team clothing, boots and tools of trade. Pertaining to the Wallabies, the letter said commercial, media and promotional activities on tour continue as usual, as scheduled by team management and within the limits in each player's contract.

It added that the Wallabies Team Protocols, including sponsorship, appearance and dress requirements, continue to apply. Waugh wrote that the letter was the first opportunity the Rugby Bodies have had to put their position to players directly. The letter claims to lay out the offer made by the Rugby Bodies to RUPA, including a minimum of 158.5 million dollars in player payments. That represents an increase from 29 per cent to 32 per cent of Gross Player Revenue.

Waugh Details National Contract Money Increases

There would also be an increase of national contract money by a third in men's rugby, up to 8 million dollars a year. Funding for the Women's Integrated Rugby Program would rise by 90 per cent to 3.5 million dollars, and the number of full-time Wallaroos players would be doubled. Rugby Australia proposed increasing the Super Rugby salary cap floor to 5 million dollars, up from 4.5 million dollars, rising to 5.8 million dollars in 2030.

Minimum full-time player salaries would lift to 65,000 dollars and core player salaries to 85,000 dollars, with a 2,500 dollar rise each year. According to the letter, Piper Duck and Max Jorgensen would have the same Rugby World Cup win bonus in 2027 and 2029. The Wallabies have also been offered increases in win bonuses from 12,000 dollars to 20,000 dollars, but only for Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup matches.

The letter also reveals the usually secretive Rugby World Cup win bonuses, which would be the same for both men and women national players in the 2027 and 2029 tournaments. That is 50,000 dollars per player for a semi-final win and 175,000 dollars per player for winning the tournament, inclusive of the semi-final bonus, for each member of the 33-player squad.

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Rugby Bodies Reject Player Image Rights Trust

Waugh also laid out Rugby Australia's position on the legal battleground of player image rights, after RUPA moved to create a new trust to look after those rights. He said RUPA has established the Rugby Union Players' Property Trust and has advised the Rugby Bodies that, from 1 November 2026, the trust holds the rights to the use of the name, image and likeness of players who have signed a deed in its favour.

The Rugby Bodies do not accept that the trust holds any rights that displace the rights granted, and consents given, by players under their contracts, and have said so to RUPA in writing, Waugh wrote. RUPA has told the Rugby Bodies it disagrees with this position and that, unless agreement is reached first, it intends to ask the Supreme Court of New South Wales to decide the question.

Until the Supreme Court provides a ruling, each player's contract, pay and conditions and the arrangements described in the letter continue, and players are expected to continue to meet their obligations under their contracts. Speaking to media at the Wallabies' team hotel in London, veteran Kurtley Beale and assistant coach Jonny Fisher both said they were not across the detail of the pay dispute.

Beale and Fisher Dismiss Pay Dispute Distractions

Asked whether it could prove to be a distraction to Wallabies players, Fisher said it was probably a good insight. Fisher said he had no understanding because he had seen no mention or discussion or any suggestion that there would be a distraction for them. He added that the players are wearing the Wallaby jersey at the weekend and that, from his experience of working with them, that is everything for them.

The rest will be taken care of by the people they are entrusting to take care of that particular aspect.