Australia snapped a four-match losing run with a 29-26 win over Wales in Cardiff, keeping their Nations Championship hopes alive before facing Ireland at Twickenham.

The Wallabies defeated Wales 29-26 in Cardiff to snap a four-match losing streak and claim their first win in eight northern hemisphere Tests, keeping alive their Nations Championship campaign.

Australia had just one per cent possession in the final ten minutes and still hung on to win at a near-capacity Principality Stadium. Coach Les Kiss said the win was built on defence. They stood up physically and that was important, he said, citing the physicality of the tackles but also the connection. Wales made little breaks but Australia covered just as quickly.

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The pressure Wales tried to put on was pushed back, and a number of times Wales got over the line but were held up. That is a sign of character, Kiss said, adding the defence was awesome. Australia did not fix everything. Their kick returns were ropey, hampered by poor exits and penalties.

They lost two attacking scrums and conceded 14 penalties, most in the first half and 11 in their own territory. Kiss lamented that when Wales had opportunities it was because Australia piggybacked them down there. Even then, they consistently repelled Wales with collective courage and individual efforts. Australia got their first break after two minutes when Welsh centre Max Llewellyn was sent to the bin after a head-on-head clash with Tom Wright.

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The short-handed Welsh still dominated that period. Carter Gordon made a try-saving tackle to stop Louis Rees-Zammit touching down in the corner before the Welsh forwards were held up on the line. A terrific turnover in midfield from Carlo Tizzano gave Gordon an attacking platform with a kick to the corner, from which Taniela Tupou blasted over from 12 metres after deft build-up work.

Australia were then forced into massed defence as Rob Valetini prevented the first Welsh score on his own line. When Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii burst away after an interception in his own half, Australia set up another attack from a line-out with hooker Brandon Paenga-Amosa peeling off the rolling maul to score.

Australia Secure Win Over Wales

The golden wall looked set to keep the hosts out but on the stroke of halftime, Wales captain Dewi Lake emulated his opposing hooker by finally cracking the defence to turn it into a five-point game. Australia made a thunderous start after the break with Max Jorgensen flashing over after a slick attack, even if the crowd booed for what they felt were two forward passes.

Wales responded with two quick scores, another from a rolling maul from Lake before Rees-Zammit skinned Harry Potter on the right wing to set up a try for Blair Murray as Wales took the lead for the first time after 55 minutes. Substitute prop Allan Alaalatoa, on his 99th Test appearance, thought he had burrowed over on the hour, only for it to be ruled out for an earlier knock-on after a belated TMO review.

Australia were not to be denied after waves of attacks finished with Len Ikitau skipping over. Ikitau won player of the match and typified his potency on Australia's final try. The Wallabies had banged away for 24 phases until Ikitau stabbed into the line, fell short, rolled away, passed to the next man, then took the next charge himself to score. Without regular offsider Hunter Paisami, Ikitau became Australia's go-to talisman.

It has been a tough couple of weeks, he said after the siren. The heart is always there, but when you get the results that you get it is pretty disheartening. I am proud of the boys, proud of their effort. This gives us some confidence.

It was tough. Wales had a good win over the All Blacks, but it was nice to get out there and go to war. Gordon's 73rd minute penalty looked to have given Australia breathing space for a deserved victory but Wales came again with Ryan Elias's 78th minute score. Australia produced more desperate defending, which included skipper Harry Wilson going to the bin, to snuff out one final attack down the right flank.

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It was Wales's first triumph in Europe since they last won at this stadium two years ago, following eight consecutive defeats. Lake went over twice and Murray and Elias also scored for Wales, while Valetini, Wilson, Potter and Tizzano all worked defensive wonders to keep the Welsh out on their own line. Kiss has been searching for gold bricks with eyes.

Backline Shines in Cardiff Victory

With alpha enforcer Will Skelton injured, he backed Lukhan Salakaia-Loto in the past few Tests and did not get a return. Here it was the return of two enforcers, lock Tom Hooper and prop Tupou, that gave his side the mongrel to match the Welsh marauders. While they tangled upfront, the backline lifted their linespeed, getting in the faces of their enemies. Vital control came from flyhalf Gordon, who played a full 80 minutes again.

Although he chanced his hand with crossfield kicks, mostly unsuccessfully, the authority of his passing gave Australia the shape it needed to bend the Welsh line. After a stop-start return to rugby, the gifted Gold Coast playmaker has played two Tests on the run and is finally settling as Kiss's solution to unlock Australia's attack. Ikitau also brought the best out in Suaalii, who looked for work, ran hard all game and nailed a couple of vital kick collects.

Fullback Tom Wright moved much more freely too, electric in attack and pulling off several key stops in defence. With Mark Nawaqanitawase back in the 15-man game, Dylan Pietsch firing in the west and James Ramm home to press his claims, a back three rivalry is heating up. Australia now set out for Twickenham to play Ireland on Saturday AEDT. Ireland is full of brio after skinning the Springboks 20-17.

Australia Prepare to Face Ireland

But Australia had Andy Farrell's men on the rack in Sydney in July only to be run down late 31-33. It extended Ireland's streak over Australia to five, but four of those were by four points or fewer. Kiss spent six years with the Ireland national rugby union team, including a brief stint as interim head coach in 2013. He knows their game and must conjure his best coaching effort of the year to win.

We have to have that same fight, he declared. Our defence has to stay on. Discipline will be big too. Ireland are clinical.

But that is what we want: a good tough Test so we can finish off the season very well.