Wallabies Face Scotland at Murrayfield After Conceding 138 Points in Three Tests

The Wallabies meet Scotland in Edinburgh under pressure to end a run of three heavy defeats, with defence, mindset and midfield combinations in focus.

The Wallabies face Scotland at Murrayfield in Edinburgh on Monday, less than one year out from the World Cup, in a Test coach Joe Schmidt's side must pass to prove they are contenders.

Scotland sit one place above Australia in the world rankings and are captained by the pugnacious ex-Australian Sione Tuipulotu. The Wallabies have leaked 138 points in their past three Tests, all monster losses that exposed a litany of problems. They have missed an average of 31 tackles per game and conceded an average of 12 line breaks in the two losses to New Zealand and against England.

Also read Wallabies recall Gordon and Valetini to face Scotland after England loss

Wallabies midfield changes impact defence

In July, against Ireland, France and Italy, the Wallabies missed only 20 tackles per game and gave up an average of six line breaks. The Wallabies had one centre pairing throughout July, Ikitau and Suaalii, but had a new midfield combination for each of the past three matches. That points to a contributing cause: constant change brings a lack of connection and understanding under pressure.

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Whatever system the Wallabies are trying to use, and it has felt confusing, almost does not matter when individuals make a rash decision to shoot up solo or bite in. Once you lose one connection piece, you get on the back foot, and then you are not getting into a set piece or a set position where you can get off the line hard as you would like to, Kiss said on Friday about the learnings in defence.

That has been, it sort of dominoes on us a bit, he said. That is obvious, I think we can all see that once a little bit of a chink happens, that domino effect on you happens quickly. The return of Ikitau and Suaalii, and the instinctive trust earned in 19 Tests together, will help shore up the Wallabies defence. Some old-fashioned dominant tackling is needed, too.

Wallabies attack plans based on momentum

England crossed the gainline with 56 per cent of their carries and averaged almost five metres per carry. Any defence, when back-peddling, will find it tough to maintain shape. That is the basis of the Wallabies attack plans: punch through the line and then use momentum, pace and skill to play on top of a rival.

But the Wallabies have not recently won the physical battle when they have the ball, either, and have this week been working on those learnings. Some of that will be more variety in ball-carrying to be less predictable with one-out running, more ball-playing from Ryan Lonergan near the ruck, more deception at the line, and more smart kicking against rush defences.

It will also be a healthy dose of just give the ball to Bobby V, given Rob Valetini's reputation of carrying like a concrete truck. The biggest learning the Wallabies need is a reminder that winning can often come down to who wants it more. Former All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said on a podcast last week he was stunned by the Wallabies lack of urgency against England.

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Mindset hunger decisive at Murrayfield

Harry Wilson conceded post-game that, for some reason, they did not arrive with the right mindset. England were hungrier. Ensuring this does not happen again in Edinburgh must be the Wallabies biggest learning. Mindset and hunger levels will be the decisive battleground at Murrayfield.

Scotland are, lest we forget, also coming off a humbling loss to the All Blacks. Scotland have had a similar week of hurting and soul-searching and will be just as fired-up as the Wallabies, and they will have a buzzing Murrayfield at their backs. There is yet another layer of pressure to ensure the Wallabies get mindset right and are dominant early.

Given what they have recently been through, it is easy to imagine the team that does not start well quickly loses confidence and gets the dreaded here we go again feel. The Wallabies observed a minute's silence ahead of training on Remembrance Day. Harry Wilson was among those training in Edinburgh. Up against a skilful Scotland side, the visiting Wallabies will be given another stern test in all the areas they have been painfully learning from in recent outings.

Learning stops and exams have to be passed

But just as we came to ruefully understand at school, there comes a point where the learning stops and exams have to be passed. For the Wallabies, that moment arrives in Edinburgh. The internet attributes the quote to Nelson Mandela, but it may as well have come from Ted Lasso: You either win or you learn. Whoever coined it, modern athletes have wholeheartedly embraced the cliche and its derivations.

Listen to any post-match media comments of a losing team, and you will hear endless chat about taking learnings from the defeat. There have been countless learnings for the Wallabies in recent times, we are told. And no wonder, given the last three games for Australia have all been monster losses that have exposed a litany of problems.