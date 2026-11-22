The Wallabies are six-point favourites against Wales in Cardiff despite losing four straight Tests, while Wales chase another upset after beating the All Blacks 35-28.

The Wallabies are $1.47 or six point favourites for their Nations Championship clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. Kick-off is at 7.10am AEDT.

The venue is where Australia last won the World Cup in 1999. That favouritism is probably fair given Wales are still ninth on the World Rugby rankings, while the Wallabies are seventh. The Wallabies have historically always enjoyed playing at the Principality, including their last win there in 2024. They are under pressure though, having lost four straight Tests since going on a five-match unbeaten run.

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The Wallabies style of play is also under question, with the side attack struggling in recent times. The Wallabies last win in Britain and Europe was in Cardiff when they smashed Wales 50-22. Since then, however, the Wallabies have made a turn for the worse, losing four straight matches, including their last eight in Britain and Europe since that fine win against Warren Gatland men on November 17, 2024.

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Wales Squad Changes After Historic Win

The other big question is how Wales will measure up mentally and physically after their extraordinary win a week ago. We know Steve Tandy side enjoyed themselves after the win, but they also made 346 tackles, a record. Wales, who stunned the All Blacks 35-28 last week to snap a 73 year losing run against the All Blacks, have made a few changes, including bringing in Aaron Wainwright at the back of the scrum.

Josh Adams also comes onto the wing. Wales are coached by former Waratahs defence coach Steve Tandy. Under pressure Wallabies coach Les Kiss resisted calls to make changes to his backline, but he has made a handful of changes up front. For the second straight week, the Wallabies are flying the flag for the big three.

The All Blacks were smashed by England 37-12 and the Springboks were edged 20-17 by Ireland. Both defeats were considered upsets. Fiji, however, edged Italy 21-16. Eddie Jones Japanese side also suffered another heavy defeat, this time losing 67-5 to Scotland.

All Blacks Admit Poor Performance Against England

While the Springboks were beaten by a very drilled Irish side and were in the match until the death, the All Blacks were never really at the races against England in their worst performance of the year. All Blacks coach Dave Rennie admitted they were miles off to England in their fifth defeat of 2026, marking only the third time the All Blacks have lost that many games in a year.

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I would say if you look at last week performance, the only thing we lacked was finishing, Rennie told reporters. Outside of that there was a lot of good footy played, but we were miles off tonight, so it is clearly not where we want to be. I mentioned last week that I felt we let the country down and it was a way worse performance tonight, I felt.

Welcome to our live coverage of the Wallabies Nations Championship clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The Wallabies are six point favourites and will hope to end a run of four straight defeats.