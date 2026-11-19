Australia have brought Carlo Tizzano and Tom Hooper into the starting XV to face Wales in Cardiff, seeking to avoid a first UK home nations whitewash in 68 years and a ninth straight loss in Europe.

The Wallabies have made two changes to their starting forward pack for the clash with Wales in Cardiff, with Carlo Tizzano and Tom Hooper promoted to the run-on XV as coach Les Kiss looks to take the fight to a Welsh side buoyed by beating New Zealand.

Australia are seeking to avoid a first UK home nations whitewash in 68 years and a ninth successive loss in Europe when they meet Wales at Principality Stadium. Kick-off is at 7.10am Sunday AEDT, with ABC Sport providing live blog coverage. Kiss is also hoping lock Jeremy Williams and star flanker Fraser McReight will add firepower off the bench.

Also read Cricket Australia press conference at 1.30pm AEDT before Australia v England ODI decider in Hobart

The front row has been rotated, with Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou selected as the starting combination in place of Angus Bell, Billy Pollard and Allan Alaalatoa. Wales have made four changes to the team that shocked New Zealand. Flanker and player-of-the-match James Botham, the grandson of English cricket legend Ian Botham, is among those missing as he awaits the expected arrival of his first child.

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Wales High After Downing All Blacks

With Wales on a high after downing the All Blacks for the first time since 1953, the Wallabies know a more clinical attacking display will be required. Australia were too passive on attack in the tour-opening 45-22 defeat to England. Strike forward Tom Hooper admitted the side did not move the ball well enough against England.

We have got to make sure that we have got multi-faceted weapons that we can throw at the Welsh this weekend and that is something that we will be looking to do, Hooper said. Australia's misfiring attack again proved costly in Edinburgh, where Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii squandered an opportunity to set up a match-winning try after the bell at Murrayfield.

Suaalii Mistake Costly Against England

Instead of going through the hands, which probably would have resulted in Max Jorgensen clinching victory down the right sideline, Suaalii threw a cut-out pass straight to Jorgensen rather than drawing the last defender for fullback Tom Wright. The backline's lack of execution under pressure has been a common occurrence during Australia's run of four successive defeats, including back-to-back trouncings from New Zealand.

Ryan Lonergan and Carter Gordon will again form the halves combination, with Len Ikitau and Suaalii providing consistency in the midfield. Last weekend's try scorers, Harry Potter and Jorgensen, remain on the wings, with Tom Wright again at fullback. Kalani Thomas has replaced his Reds teammate Tate McDermott as the back-up scrum-half. Sometimes we are trying too hard to maybe force something that is maybe not there, said playmaker Ben Donaldson, who will again come off the bench.

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Donaldson Calls For Skill Execution Drills

So we are doing a lot of drills and training around that skill execution: short passing, long passing, identifying what is in front of us. We are trying to find cues to then attack off that. Sometimes you can go through the motions of running a play or throwing a pass, but not actually looking at what is in front of you, Donaldson said. Donaldson is hoping the Wallabies' attack will be sharper under a closed roof at Millennium Stadium.

It is a bit challenging, we trained today in the wet, on a muddy field, he said. But we know we have played in a lot of dry-weather conditions this year, so I feel like that is when we play our best footy. We have got some great skilful forwards, some backs who like to get the ball in space. So it is really going to help us.

Wallabies Reish Dry Track Conditions

Under the roof, I think you will see some pretty good footy, Donaldson said. The Wallabies are relishing the promise of a rare northern-hemisphere dry track on which to fight fire with Wales in a pivotal spring tour showdown. The eternally upbeat tourists are intent on taking the fight to the suddenly formidable Welsh.

Wallabies XV: Tom Wright, Max Jorgensen, Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii, Len Ikitau, Harry Potter, Carter Gordon, Ryan Lonergan, Harry Wilson, Carlo Tizzano, Rob Valetini, Tom Hooper, Josh Canham, Taniela Tupou, Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Isaac Kailea. Reserves: Billy Pollard, Angus Bell, Allan Alaalatoa, Jeremy Williams, Fraser McReight, Kalani Thomas, Ben Donaldson, Filipo Daugunu.